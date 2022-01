It's no goldfinch, but the bald eagle is a pretty majestic bird. And though it represents our nation and not our state, the species is on the rise in Iowa. The Iowa DNR is currently in the midst of a survey of the bird's population, and as wildlife biologist Stephanie Shepherd told Radio Iowa, the bald eagle numbers are looking good in Johnson County, specifically in the middle of the University of Iowa campus:

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO