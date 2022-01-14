ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FX daily: Hawks on, risk off

By Francesco Pesole
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fed minutes were even more hawkish than the December announcement and led to USD appreciation across the board, which is extending due to unstable risk sentiment. Focus today will be on the services ISM in the US and German CPI in the eurozone. We expect the dollar to stay broadly...

The Australian dollar extended its recovery through trade on Thursday, consolidating a break above 0.72 to mark intraday highs at 0.7270. The correction and pullback in global rates, a robust labour market performance and a broad improvement in market appetite for risk, helped lift the currency off intraday lows. Having struggled to extend beyond 0.7210 domestic labour market data helped propel the AUD toward 0.7250. A robust print surprised investors with the unemployment rate falling to a 13-year low at 4.2% while some 64,000 new jobs were added to the economy in December. Of course, this data fails to take into account the strains placed on the labour market through this latest surge in COVID-19 infections as labour shortages continue to hamper critical supply chains and essential workforces. That said, the market appears content in looking beyond these short-term stresses and we fully expect these pressures will improve as this latest wave subsides. Sustained improvement in labour market performance raises questions as to the RBA’s stubborn commitment to keeping cash rates low. With our attentions now drawn to next week’s quarterly CPI inflation print, another strong read should ensure the RBA is forced to end its QE program in February and pivot off its current dovish stance. Having given up daily highs leading into this morning’s open, the AUD currently buys 0.7220 as risk sentiment appears to have soured through the latter stages of the overnight session, prompting a broader risk correction.
BUSINESS
The greenback traded with a soft tone on Thursday, ending the day mixed across the FX board. The EUR was among the weakest, while the AUD and the CAD were the strongest. Disappointing US employment-related figures were behind the broad dollar’s weakness at the beginning of the American session, as weekly unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped to 286K in the week ended January 7, the highest reading since late in October. Like most major developed economies, US workers and businesses are struggling with Omicron-related disruptions.
BUSINESS
Stocks markets are turning back into risk off mode with US futures pointing to sharply lower open. Yen managed to reverse earlier losses and trading generally higher. Canadian Dollar is also firm as supported by extended rally in oil prices. Dollar is following with some lift by rising treasury yields. On the other hand, Sterling is currently the weakest one, weighed down further by selloff against other Europeans. But Aussie and Kiwi are not to far away.
BUSINESS
