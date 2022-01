A food delivery driver is being credited for saving a toddler’s life after he spotted the child walking around in nothing but a diaper and socks on Sunday morning. The delivery driver, Robert Jackson III, was driving along 8 Mile Road in Detroit, Michigan when he spotted the child at around 11 a.m. Jackson instantly stopped his vehicle, wrapped the child up in his coat, and put him in his car to warm up, FOX 2 Detroit reported.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO