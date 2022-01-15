Player of the Game: Girard’s Thomas Cardiero

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard junior Thomas Cardiero was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Indians’ thrilling 53-50 win over Struthers on Friday night in Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball action.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week .

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Cardiero led the Indians with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

With the win, Girard snaps a five-game losing streak in the head-to-head series.

