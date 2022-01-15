UPDATE: No injuries in Colchester I-89 North tractor trailer crash

Vermont State Police said on Saturday that strong winds caused Friday night’s crash on Interstate 89 north in Colchester.

A Plattsburgh man pulled over into the breakdown lane and called for help about a half-mile south of Exit 17 when his van overheated. Shortly before 9:00 p.m., while he was waiting for help to arrive, police said a Quebec man driving a tractor trailer lost control of his rig due to the wind. A witness reported seeing him try to avoid the crash, but the semi driver rear-ended the van.

There were no injuries and no charges had been filed as of Saturday night, but troopers are still investigating what happened. They’re asking you to call the VSP Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 if you saw anything.

———-

COLCHESTER, Vt. – A crash involving a tractor trailer and a car shut down one lane of Interstate 89 northbound Friday evening.

The crash occurred roughly one mile from Exit 17.

As of 10 pm, first responders were still there, as well both vehicles. The tractor trailer sat off the roadway with damage to the front end, and the car was nearby with significant damage.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays, and should seek alternate routes until further notice.

No further information on the condition of those involved was available as of late Friday evening.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.