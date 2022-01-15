ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL player dies awaiting trial in Kansas prison

By Makenzie Koch, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. ( WDAF ) – A former Kansas City Chiefs football player died Thursday while being held in a Leavenworth prison, records show.

Saousoalii P. Siavii Jr., better known as Junior Siavii, was charged in federal court in 2019 with three counts of illegally possessing firearms. He was being held in the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth awaiting trial.

Details about his death were not immediately available.

Siavii was drafted by the Chiefs in 2004 in the second round as the 36th pick overall. He was later cut from the team in 2006.

The defensive tackle later signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 and was with the team off and on through 2010. The Seattle Seahawks then claimed him off waivers in 2010. He set a career-high in tackles with the Seahawks before he was injured and then released in 2011.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 17: Defensive tackle, Junior Siavii #94 of the Kansas City Chiefs dives to make the fumble recovery in front of quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Giants Stadium on December 17, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

A criminal complaint filed in 2019 alleged that Siavii had been arrested on three occasions in which he was in possession of both illegal drugs and loaded firearms. Under federal law, it’s illegal for anyone who is an unlawful drug user to be in possession of any firearms or ammunition.

Court documents say police were called to a parking lot on U.S. 40 Highway where Siavii was getting out of a stolen vehicle. Officers said Siavii disregarded their commands, and an officer deployed his Taser on Siavvi twice.

Police reported finding a loaded pistol, ammunition and other drugs in Siavii’s possession. The complaint cites other incidents in which Siavii was arrested while in possession of illegal drugs and firearms.

