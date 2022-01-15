ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man critical after shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Friday night.

Police say a man was shot at The Landings apartment complex at 6793 North Landing Way after 6:30 p.m. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

