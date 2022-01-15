ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL player Siavii found dead in Kansas federal prison

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dmNaXz600

A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal firearms possession, a prison official said.

Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 43, was found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth on Thursday afternoon, U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Anna Armijo said in a statement, The Kansas City Star reported. Siavii was treated by prison staff and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The prison did not release additional details about Siavii's death. An email sent to a BOP spokesperson from The Associated Press was not immediately returned Friday.

An email seeking comment from Siavii’s attorney was not immediately returned Friday.

From American Samoa, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound former Oregon lineman was drafted by Kansas City in the second round in 2004 and spent two seasons with the Chiefs. He played for Dallas in 2009 and Seattle in 2010.

In August 2019, Siavii was arrested and later charged with being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms after suburban Kansas City police say he was spotted exiting a vehicle reported stolen and fighting with officers, who used a stun gun on him twice during the arrest. Prosecutors alleged Siavii possessed a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Comments / 41

Same Rich
4d ago

we all have flaws in our lives we all make mistakes but somewhere down in line he wasn't happy he wasn't happy at all and he found another way of happiness but the only way of Happiness true happiness and prosperity is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ if you want to be happy add Jesus Christ first in your life and you can't go wrong

Reply(9)
7
Sandra Carr
4d ago

They Cover up Everything.They Beat Imates Check on your People s .it's Nationwide. Believe it.

Reply(5)
9
Same Rich
4d ago

if you want to be happy with your professionalism and your career and Jesus Christ first put him first and everything will fall in order he will help you in good times bad times sad times

Reply
3
Related
Kansas City Star

‘My hands are tied’: Judge sentences Kansas City man to 6 years in prison in 2019 killing

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to six years in prison for the killing of another Kansas City man in 2019. Jason K. Cook, 24, was sentenced Wednesday in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Cameron Douglas. Cook was found guilty in October of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. The jury recommended he serve three years on each count. A judge on Wednesday chose to have the sentences run consecutively.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Firearms#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The U S Penitentiary#U S Bureau Of Prisons#The Kansas City Star#Bop#The Associated Press
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Disturbing Details Emerge From Arrest Of Browns Player

Some disturbing details have emerged from the troubling arrest of Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Malik McDowell earlier this week. On Monday, McDowell was taken into police custody on charges of public exposure and a “violent attack” on a deputy. On Tuesday, TMZ Sports published video of said arrest.
NFL
ABC News

Cleveland Browns DT Malik McDowell arrested on charges of battery on police officer, resisting arrest, public exposure

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested Monday in Florida on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and public exposure, according to an online record from the Broward Sheriff's Office. According to the arrest report, McDowell beat a deputy in a "violent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Fox News

Texas judge finds no probable cause in case of mom who had COVID-positive son in trunk

A Texas judge did not find probable cause for a Houston woman who was charged with endangering her COVID-19-positive son after she transported him in the trunk of her vehicle. Sarah Beam, an English teacher at Cypress Falls High School, allegedly had her son in the trunk to avoid contracting the disease as the two drove to a testing facility, FOX 26 of Houston reported.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
ABC News

ABC News

516K+
Followers
128K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy