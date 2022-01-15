ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Former Kansas City Chief found dead in federal prison

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Kansas woman accused of threatening man with a machete

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged assault and have a suspect in custody. Just after 1:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of an armed disturbance in the 800 Block of South Olive Street in Ottawa, according to a media release from police. A man reported a woman...
OTTAWA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kan. teens died after drug deal set up on social media

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the teens who died as 17-year-old Alexis Cervantes Martinez and 16-year-old Mariah Zamora both of Wichita. Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leavenworth, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Leavenworth, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
Salina Post

Man shatters Salina Police Dept. door, then turns himself in

A local man turned himself in after he shattered the front glass door at the Salina Police Department Tuesday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Craig Gilbert, 53, of Salina, walked into the Salina Police Department lobby and used the phone to call the dispatch center and report that he had just shattered the front door of the police department, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas man arrested for alleged aggravated arson

NEOSHO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. On Friday police responded to the 1500 block of west 3rd Street in Chanute for a structure fire. Officers spoke to the persons involved and arrested John Wasielewski III, 19, Chanute, on requested charges of aggravated arson, aggravated...
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Resident holds Kan. home burglary suspect until police arrive

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just before 10:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a possible aggravated burglary in progress in the 1400 block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The victim reported that unknown suspect had broken...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ap#Kansas City Chiefs#The U S Penitentiary#U S Bureau Of Prisons#The Kansas City Star#American
Salina Post

GOP redistricting plans in Kansas split Democrat's district

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas are pursuing redistricting proposals that would remove Democratic voters from the Kansas-City area swing district currently held by the state’s only Democratic member of Congress. GOP lawmakers on Tuesday made public their first congressional redistricting proposals during meetings of committees...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Some Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Two large school districts in Kansas have canceled classes this week as COVID-19 cases surge among their staff and students. Olathe Public Schools and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the district web site. There were no classes Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
OLATHE, KS
Salina Post

December 2021 the warmest on record in Kan., Mo. — by a long shot

Kansas and Missouri logged their warmest average December temperatures on record last month, according to data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Average temperatures over the last half of 2021 were higher than they’ve ever been in either state — and across the country. Meanwhile, despite a devastating cold snap that forced power outages across the Midwest, February’s average temperature didn’t place it in the top five coldest in either state.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

St. Clair booked back into Saline County Jail Sunday night

A man who was wanted on multiple requested charges including murder in the first degree and aggravated kidnapping was booked back into the Saline County Jail Sunday evening. According to jail records, Brandon Lee St. Clair was booked into the jail at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday, nearly two weeks after the Saline County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in locating St. Clair.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy