Allen County, IN

AG Rokita stands behind questioning of COVID-19 numbers

By Briana Brownlee
 4 days ago

ALLEN COUNTY, Indiana (WANE) – Friday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) stood by his comments about not truly trusting the COVID-19 numbers being reported.

In an interview with the CBS affiliate in South Bend a couple of weeks ago, he stated “I don’t believe any numbers anymore.” While touring the Allen County Sheriff Department’s new K-9 facility, he elaborated more on why he is skeptical.

Rokita told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that it’s clearer now than ever before that there are all kinds of questions and discrepancies regarding the COVID-19 data. When asked if he doubts the state numbers, he responded that it is an international issue.

Rokita said he trusts the Indiana State Department of Health to aggregate the numbers that come from healthcare providers, but he questions the standardized criteria of how numbers are reported.

“Even the CDC itself has said it has to revise its numbers. That is what I was simply saying: there is an international data management issue here. If you are trying to advocate to vaccinate people, there is duty to be transparent on how we got to these numbers,” Rokita said. “What is the standard criteria that healthcare providers use in creating the data? What is the criteria standardized across states and nations on how this data is reported?”

When asked if he plans to open an investigation he said no because he doesn’t believe fraud is happening.

He also mentioned the split Supreme Court ruling that blocked the Biden Administration’s federal mandate to require employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for businesses

“We had a good day yesterday in the Supreme Court. I was really proud that Indiana stood with not only like-minded Attorneys General but our state stood together and put the Federal Government back in it’s place when it comes to those OSHA mandates,” Rokita said.

Thursday, the court’s conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped it’s authority in the OSHA mandate but upheld the vaccine mandate for most health care workers.

