Ravens Players Andrews, Tucker And Duvernay Receive All-Pro Honors

By Brandon Weigel
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, kicker Justin Tucker and punt returner Devin Duvernay have been voted first-team All-Pro, as chosen by a panel of fifty NFL writers and broadcasters, the Associated Press said Friday.

A first-time honoree, Andrews led all tight ends with 107 receptions and 1,361 receiving yards, setting single-season franchise records in those categories. He also hauled in 9 touchdowns.

The fourth-year player received 41 votes compared to nine for last year’s winner, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“60 Minutes” star Tucker memorably set the record for the longest field goal in NFL history against the Detroit Lions, booting a 66-yard kick that hit the crossbar and bounced into the net as time expired, putting the Ravens ahead 19-17.

On the season, Tucker converted the highest percentage of kicks (94.6%) among regular starters and was a perfect 6-for-6 on kicks from 50 yards or more. He only missed two of his 37 attempts, both of which were between 40 and 49 yards.

This is the 32-year-old’s fifth time receiving All-Pro honors. He received 40 votes, compared with eight for Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, and one a piece for Patriots kicker Nick Folk and Rams kicker Matt Gay.

Duvernay had the second most punt return yards in the league at 360, and led the league in the number of returns for 20 yards or more with six. The second-year wideout edged Chicago’s Jakeem Grant by eight votes.

Duvernay only received one vote for his work returning kickoffs.

Nick Moore also received votes as a long snapper.

