SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Aiden Itsalapron is an 18-year-old artist from Middleburg who is quite talented when it comes to building dioramas. In fact, more than 100,000 people on TikTok would agree. The high school senior has been building dioramas from scratch since he was twelve. "Out of recyclable...

SNYDER COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO