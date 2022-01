A little over a week ago, the Charlotte Hornets went on a four-game winning streak that included consecutive victories over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks followed by a win in Philadelphia. They followed that with a home loss to Orlando, a game in which the Magic, who are not the ‘86 Celtics, pummeled Charlotte in the paint and at the rim. Shortly before yesterday’s tip, star guard LaMelo Ball was held out though technically available with a non-Covid illness, one that must not be contagious based on his laissez-faire mask-wearing on the bench. The Knicks had won five straight at home and were rumored to be getting Kemba Walker back for this one. Everything pointed to a New York W.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO