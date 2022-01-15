ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic Take Control in Fourth to Beat Hornets in Jalen Suggs’ Return

NBA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoe Wagner scored a season-best 26 points, rookie Jalen Suggs recorded 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his highly anticipated return, and the Orlando Magic used a 15-2 run to start the fourth quarter to seize momentum and eventually pull away for a 116-109 victory over the Charlotte Hornets...

NBA

An Analysis of Rookie Jalen Suggs Since Returning to Game Action

ORLANDO - Three contests into his return from a fractured right thumb that cost him 20 games, Jalen Suggs has looked sharp. In his 22.5 minutes per game coming off the bench, he’s averaged 12.7 points on 58.6 percent overall shooting along with five rebounds and four assists. Let’s...
Magic rookie Jalen Suggs explains how conditioning level is better

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jalen Suggs just returned after a lengthy absence, but the Orlando Magic rookie feels as though his conditioning level is better than ever before. Suggs suffered a fractured right thumb on Nov. 29 against the Philadelphia 76ers that cost him 20 games. He recently made good progress from the injury and returned on Friday, scoring 12 points and seven assists in a win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Pistons lose to Suns as Cade’s ejection riles crowd

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. WHAT’S THE POINT? – The Pistons were down 20 points to the juggernaut otherwise known as the Phoenix Suns when Cade Cunningham was ejected after a spectacular baseline drive and reverse dunk, so maybe the outcome of the game wasn’t altered by that decision. But it didn’t sit well with Dwane Casey, the Pistons bench or the Sunday matinee crowd to see the rookie slapped with a second technical and automatic ejection amid a thoroughly entertaining game with the No. 1 pick at the heart of it. Cunningham had picked up a technical earlier in the third quarter after he was called for fouling JaVale McGee while trying to defend a lob pass. Cunningham pointed back toward the Pistons bench or the basket after his dunk from his landing spot on the opposite sideline, but apparently it was perceived as taunting the two defenders Cunningham evaded to complete the dunk, Jalen Smith and Cameron Payne. Cunningham offered no apparent objection to the call, but his ejection darkened the mood of a Little Caesars Arena that otherwise enjoyed an often-remarkable display of shot-making from both teams but especially Phoenix and Devin Booker in particular. The Michigan native scored 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting in 30 minutes. Cunningham finished with 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting plus four assists in 24 minutes. The loss snapped a four-game Pistons home win streak. Phoenix, on pace to win 64 games, improved its NBA-best record to 32-10. Josh Jackson also picked up a second technical foul for a minor scuffle that also saw Phoenix’s Isaiah Wainwright assessed a technical foul in the game’s final minute to earn an ejection.
