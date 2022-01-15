Seymour Police search for missing man

SEYMOUR, Mo. – The Seymour Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Bradley “Brad” Sanders was last seen on January 12th leaving his house.

His vehicle was found at Cedar Gap, a hiking and conservation area.

Sanders is considered missing and anyone with information as to his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Seymour Police Department at 417-935-4200.

