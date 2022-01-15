ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, MO

Seymour Police search for missing man

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RobII_0dmNXPsp00

SEYMOUR, Mo. – The Seymour Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Bradley “Brad” Sanders was last seen on January 12th leaving his house.

His vehicle was found at Cedar Gap, a hiking and conservation area.

Sanders is considered missing and anyone with information as to his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Seymour Police Department at 417-935-4200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Greene County Deputy hit by passing tractor-trailer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County Deputy was hit by a passing tractor-trailer, luckily the deputy was not injured. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a Greene County Deputy was assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol with traffic while they worked a motor vehicle crash. While moving traffic into another lane, a Greene County […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield Police share update on death investigation

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – One man is dead and another was arrested after a Sunday domestic assault and later medical emergency at a residence in the 2200 block of North Kansas Avenue. Police spokeswoman Lt. Jenifer Charleston said today officers responded Sunday afternoon to the assault call and one man was taken into custody. Later on […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Galena woman charged with murder after body found in Dade County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Galena woman has been charged with first-degree murder, and her companion charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of a man whose body was found abandoned by a Dade County roadside in December. Sheila Phillips, 57, is also charged with armed criminal action and tampering with evidence […]
GALENA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seymour, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Seymour, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Laclede County asks public for help finding wanted man

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – The Laclede County Sheriff is asking the community to be on the lookout for a man wanted for missing his court appearance. 27-year-old Alexander Reed was set to appear in court for a hit-and-run charge but failed to make an appearance. Reed was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Man accused of killing partner ordered to have mental evaluation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man accused of killing his partner of 37 years has been ordered to have a mental evaluation. Lilburn Warren Motley, a 66-year-old Springfield resident, is accused of shooting and killing 61-year-old Lavonna Haddock at their home Monday, December 6th. According to the probable cause statement, Motley initially told investigators that he […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Should 911 dispatchers be considered first responders? Greene County official says it’s “long overdue”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In an emergency, it’s probably the first number you’ll call. That’s why Springfield-Greene County 9-1-1 dispatchers are saying they should be considered “first responders.” There’s a chance that could happen, as a bill is being proposed in Jefferson city that would put 9-1-1 dispatchers in the emergency response group. Currently, nine fire […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Murder in Shannon County leads to arrest of victim’s relative

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo.– One suspect has been arrested in Eminence after admitting to the murder of his relative. On January 13, Shannon County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a deceased body located in a yard. On arrival, officers found it was the body of 48-year-old David Alley. During the investigation, police say they found one […]
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Armed robbery under investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police are currently investigating an armed robbery at Dogwood Inn on North Glenstone Saturday. Police were alerted at about 2:42 p.m. after reports that a male suspect met with a woman, produced a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money and cellphone from the woman. The male suspect fled the scene […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Strafford 125 intersection is focus of virtual meeting Tuesday

STRAFFORD, Mo. — MoDOT is looking to make improvements to intersections along Missouri Route 125 in Strafford. The agency is looking at six concepts to reduce traffic delays and make the intersections along 125 safer. The $2,140,000 project would begin in 2024, with potential future projects following. MoDOT wants people to attend a virtual meeting […]
STRAFFORD, MO
KOLR10 News

Health leaders release number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield hospital leaders have released current numbers regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations. Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick of Mercy Springfield tweeted 337 co-workers are currently quarantined. CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards tweeted that people who are not vaccinated are dying from the virus. Joel E. Barber C-5 announced its school closure due to COVID-19. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon schools close, issue plea for substitute teachers

LEBANON, Mo. — More than a dozen school districts, including Springfield Public Schools, have either canceled classes or opted to go to virtual learning for the remainder of the week. You can see the latest list of closings on our school closings page. The Lebanon school district is also closing Wednesday, January 19 through Friday, […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

List of Springfield’s cold weather shelters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With cold weather approaching, here is a list of the current cold weather shelters in Springfield. Name Address Phone Shelter Type East Sunshine Church of Christ 3721 E. Sunshine 417.408.8076 Men’s Shelter Grace United Methodist 600 S. Jefferson None Women’s Shelter Unity of Springfield 2214 E Seminole St. 417.887.2214 Adults Asbury United […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

West Plains Schools to close early Wednesday

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains School district announced Wednesday morning that schools in the area will close early due to weather forecasted for the afternoon. West Plains Elementary will be releasing students at 1 pm., while K-8 students will be released at 1:45 pm. Middle School, High School, and South Fork Elementary students […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy