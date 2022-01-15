BettyWhiteChallenge: Ingham County Animal Shelter raising funds to help animals

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — With a recently departed icon’s 100th birthday around the corner, the Ingham County Animal Shelter is hoping to raise some cash for community members.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge was announced on Jan. 6. via a Facebook post from the ICACS.

“Betty White was a strong advocate for animal causes. To honor her and her passion, we’re celebrating Betty’s legacy and her love of animals by participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge in celebration of her 100th birthday on January 17,” the post said.

To donate to the ICACS, you can click here.

All proceeds will go towards pets and people in need in the Ingham County community.

