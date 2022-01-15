Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old boy found

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Wake County. WNCN, reports the plane crashed around 2 p.m. near Highway 55 and Maude Steward Road near the Wake/Harnett county line. They said it was a blue single-engine plane that crashed behind a Dollar General store. The Highway Patrol said the pilot was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries. They also said the pilot reported hitting birds and had to take evasive action.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO