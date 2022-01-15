Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old boy found

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Wake County. WNCN, reports the plane crashed around 2 p.m. near Highway 55 and Maude Steward Road near the Wake/Harnett county line. They said it was a blue single-engine plane that crashed behind a Dollar General store. The Highway Patrol said the pilot was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries. They also said the pilot reported hitting birds and had to take evasive action.
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Tragedy at a Triad nursing home. Thomasville police said they found two people dead at an understaffed facility during the winter storm on Sunday. Police said just three staff members were caring for 98 residents at Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center when they did a welfare check on the facility. Two residents were found dead and two more were taken to area hospitals.
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — The Davie County Sheriff's Office charged a man with murder after finding a woman dead in a Mocksville hotel Monday. Deputies found 20-year-old Suzanne Kauffman dead at the Days Inn Monday night. Investigators said her body was in a room rented by 26-year-old Quincy Hannah. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot on Hollow Ridge Drive in Winston-Salem on Monday morning, according to a report from the sheriff’s department. Deputies identified the victim as Bartalome Palacios Mundo, 42, of Winston-Salem. Forsyth County Sheriff Department said they got a call about a man suffering...
GREEN LEVEL, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they said stabbed two people Monday. Deputies were called to a disturbance on Green Level Road. After arriving, deputies said they found two people stabbed and 20-year-old Corey King. Both victims went to the hospital and have...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 46-year-old man was arrested Monday and is facing charges in the shooting death of a man in Winston-Salem. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Alex Arnulfo Arevalo-Ramirez of Winston-Salem is facing charges for first degree murder in the death of Bartalome Palacios Mundo, 42, at Hollow Ridge Drive in Peacehaven Mobile Home Park.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews in Davidson County have temporarily paused the search for a car after it was hit by a train on U.S. Highway 29/70 Friday night. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9 p.m. on the Rowan County/Davidson County line.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said an argument between two people in a grocery store parking lot led to a shootout between them. It happened at the Food Lion parking lot on Peters Creek Parkway around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators said a man approached the victim leaving a store...
