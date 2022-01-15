ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old boy found

 4 days ago
DURHAM, N.C. — The Amber Alert for a 9-year-old boy missing out of Durham...

Small plane crashes in Wake County after possibly hitting birds

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Wake County. WNCN, reports the plane crashed around 2 p.m. near Highway 55 and Maude Steward Road near the Wake/Harnett county line. They said it was a blue single-engine plane that crashed behind a Dollar General store. The Highway Patrol said the pilot was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries. They also said the pilot reported hitting birds and had to take evasive action.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
2 found dead at understaffed Thomasville nursing home during winter storm

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Tragedy at a Triad nursing home. Thomasville police said they found two people dead at an understaffed facility during the winter storm on Sunday. Police said just three staff members were caring for 98 residents at Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center when they did a welfare check on the facility. Two residents were found dead and two more were taken to area hospitals.
THOMASVILLE, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Man faces charges in shooting death of Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 46-year-old man was arrested Monday and is facing charges in the shooting death of a man in Winston-Salem. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Alex Arnulfo Arevalo-Ramirez of Winston-Salem is facing charges for first degree murder in the death of Bartalome Palacios Mundo, 42, at Hollow Ridge Drive in Peacehaven Mobile Home Park.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Greensboro, NC
