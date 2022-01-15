ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The CDC urges Americans to wear the most secure mask or respirator they will ever wear

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The mask is an important public health tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that no mask is better than no mask at all,” the CDC said in a statement. Updated guidelines suggest that Americans wear a more secure mask or respirator...

WKRC

CDC says mask-wearing is critical to shortened quarantine guideline

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The CDC is reminding everyone that masks are a critical part of the new shortened quarantine guidance. The CDC held a briefing Friday saying they were aware that there was a lot of confusion on these new guidelines for a five-day quarantine. Here’s what they want us to know:
kanecountyconnects.com

CDC Adjusts Its Position on Masks And Respirators

The federal government today (Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022) announced a giveaway of 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control’s updated guidance on mask wearing. The new CDC guidance suggests that specialized filtering masks such as...
McKnight's

Health officials urge public to consider wearing N95, KN95 respirators

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its consumer face mask information, encouraging members of the public to use the most highly protective mask that they can comfortably wear and more clearly stating that some masks offer a superior level of protection. Community spread has a direct effect...
Wyoming News

CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
CBS Boston

Report: CDC Considering Whether To Recommend People Wear N95 Masks

BOSTON (CBS) – For the past two years, many people have been wearing cloth masks to protect them from COVID-19. Now, the CDC is reportedly considering whether those masks are enough. The Washington Post reports the CDC is discussing whether to recommend everyone wear N95 or KN95 masks to better protect against the Omicron variant of COVID. Those are the masks worn by many doctors, nurses and hospital staff who work directly with COVID-19 patients. The masks are more expensive and were originally designed to be worn only once. Dr. Michael Hirsh, from UMass Memorial Health Care, said he thinks they can be safely reused. “The CDC is currently recommending trying to limit this use to maybe one a week or something like that. I think they can be reused,” Hirsh told WBZ-TV. Hirsh wears a 3-ply mask over the N95 mask to protect it from anything that may stain it. “They really do last a while,” Hirsh said of the N95 masks. Hirsh said if you can’t find N95 or KN95 masks, you should consider wearing two 3-ply surgical masks.
Ars Technica

CDC to update advice on best masks—but just wants you to wear one, any of them

As cases of the ultra-transmissible omicron coronavirus variant continue to increase in the US, many experts have pushed for Americans to upgrade their masks to better protect themselves—i.e., ditch the handmade cloth masks that were fashionable in spring 2020 for options like the high-quality N95s and KN95s that are now more available.
WDBJ7.com

Health district urges continued wearing of masks in schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New guidance from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) urges continued COVID protocols, including wearing of masks, to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools. An RCAHD spokesperson says while school officials and public health officials share a strong commitment to keeping children...
News 12

'Wear a mask.' CT health commissioner insists schools are safe, urges mask-wearing

The pandemic has Connecticut schools stretched thin, but the state health commissioner insists that classrooms are safe. "When you use the public health measures that we know are protective, so that includes masking and some distancing and hand-washing - all the things people know that you can do. And with the fact that most of the older people in the classroom should be vaccinated, this is a very different situation than we were in two years ago," said Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani.
SlashGear

CDC updates face mask guidance with emphasis on N95 respirators

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published its latest mask guidance update, stating that the public can wear high-filtration respirators like N95 and KN95 masks. The agency didn’t go so far as to advise the public to specifically seek out and use these respirators, though it did note that these products offer the greatest level of protection from the virus.
PennLive.com

Which mask should you wear to help control COVID-19? CDC says it’s time to dump cloth

Faced with a surge in coronavirus cases driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant, U.S. health officials urged wider use of medical-grade face masks in the general public. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised earlier guidelines that had discouraged the use of gold-standard N95 masks in new guidance published Friday. The agency had earlier suggested reserving such masks for medical personnel.
TheDailyBeast

CDC Says N95s Are Better Than Whatever Mask You’re Wearing

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance Friday, advising Americans that N95 masks offer the best protection against COVID-19. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the agency recommended Americans not buy N95s to avoid shortages of the protective face masks because they are vital to health-care workers. It now says shortages should not be a problem. Though the CDC emphasized that whatever mask you will wear “consistently and correctly” is the best one, the agency went on to say that N95s “provide the highest level of protection from particles, including the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Reason.com

The CDC Is Finally Acknowledging That N95 Respirators Work Better Than Cloth Masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), whose previous advice about face coverings as a safeguard against COVID-19 paid little attention to large differences in the effectiveness of different mask types, recently revised its guidance to acknowledge that N95 respirators work better than reusable cloth masks or disposable surgical masks. As with earlier changes in CDC guidance, it is not exactly clear why the agency waited so long to highlight useful information about COVID-19, although the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant may have something to do with it.
WebMD

Tips for Wearing a CPAP Mask

Over the last several years after my sleep apnea diagnosis, I’ve learned a lot about the condition. One of the main problems people face is dealing with their CPAP masks. Here are several tips that will help you wear your mask and come to better terms with your condition.
