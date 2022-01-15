Zach LaVine suffers knee injury, could miss Bulls vs. C's

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls are on top of the Eastern Conference, but that might not be the case when you wake up Thursday. Forget the one seed…with 40 games to go, a top four seed and homecourt advantage could be slipping through their grasp. I’m Marshall Harris and this is the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. Still in First The good news is heading into Wednesday’s game with Cleveland, the Bulls remain in first place. That’s despite not having Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green, and Derrick Jones Jr. as of Tuesday. They will get some of those...

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO