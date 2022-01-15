Stars' Anton Khudobin: Struggles in relief

Forsberg is starting Tuesday's game against visiting Buffalo, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports. Forsberg has not appeared in an NHL contest since he cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Jan. 8. The 29-year-old has gone 6-5-1 with a 3.16 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. On the road in 2021-22, Buffalo has gone 5-9-4 and averages 26.72 shots on goal per game. The Sabres have lost their last two outings, while the Senators have emerged victorious from their last two tilts.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO