Stars' Anton Khudobin: Struggles in relief

 4 days ago

Khudobin made 19 saves on 22 shots in a...

Chandler Parsons announces retirement from NBA after nine seasons in league

After spending nine years in the NBA, forward Chandler Parsons officially announced his retirement from the league on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. Parsons spent time playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and was known for his 3-point shooting as he knocked down shots at a 37.3 percent clip over his career.
Anton Khudobin
Jake Oettinger
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Facing Sabres on Tuesday

Forsberg is starting Tuesday's game against visiting Buffalo, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports. Forsberg has not appeared in an NHL contest since he cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Jan. 8. The 29-year-old has gone 6-5-1 with a 3.16 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. On the road in 2021-22, Buffalo has gone 5-9-4 and averages 26.72 shots on goal per game. The Sabres have lost their last two outings, while the Senators have emerged victorious from their last two tilts.
Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Activated from protocols list

Stralman (COVID-19 protocols) was activated from the non-roster list Tuesday, per CapFriendly. Stralman has maintained a top-four role this season, and he'll likely return to such usage Wednesday versus the Devils. He missed four games while on the protocols list. Stralman has six points and 35 blocked shots in 29 outings.
Stars' Braden Holtby: Comes on in relief

Holtby made three saves on three shots in relief in a 5-3 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday. Holtby had missed the previous three games under COVID-19 protocols before coming on in relief of Jake Oettinger on Tuesday. The 32-year-old Holtby had been decent prior to missing time, as he has gone 6-8-1 with a 2.56 GAA and .920 save percentage this season. The former Capitals starting netminder should have a shot at increased playing time in the second half now that he's healthy again.
