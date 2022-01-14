ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Office 30: January 1992 + Father of the Bride Recall

By Jason Gross
 5 days ago

January 1992 is a little light on new movies, so Pete and Michael are doing a deep dive on Spider-Man: No Way Home and recalling the January 1992 fan selection, Father of the Bride. Stay tuned...

Marietta Daily Journal

‘Scream’ reboot dethrones ‘Spider-Man’ at box office

The horror reboot “Scream” unseated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” atop the U.S. and Canadian box office, knocking off the film that’s become the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era, with more than $1.6 billion in ticket sales globally in four weeks of release. “Scream,” a...
MOVIES
mychamplainvalley.com

At the Box Office: ‘Nightmare Alley’

In this week’s ‘At the Box Office’, film critic Julia Swift reviews the psychological thriller from the mind of director Guillermo Del Toro, ‘Nightmare Alley’. Although the film has a huge cast of stars, Julia found it to be quite boring. The writing, the acting from Bradley Cooper and the directorial decisions of Del Toro didn’t help keep her interested throughout the film. However, Julia says the amazing production design kept her watching.
MOVIES
purecountry1067.com

‘Scream’ Debuts at No.1 at the Box Office

‘Scream’ had great numbers at the box office for the opening weekend of movie number five. The movie made $30.6 million and is projected to earn $35 million because of the long weekend. This is good news for the movie, considering the movie cost $25 million to make. The...
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Scream’ Tops Domestic Box Office With $34M Haul

Scream squashed a spider. The latest entry in the iconic Scream franchise was the domestic box office champ over the long MLK weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter, taking in an impressive $34 million. Internationally, the film earned another $18 million, bringing its global take to $52 million for the four days.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“The 355” Off To A Bad Box-Office Start

The star-packed female spy action thriller “The 355” has pretty much bombed on arrival. A passion project for one of its stars Jessica Chastain, the Simon Kinberg-directed $40 million feature scored just a $4.8 million opening over the weekend and debuted in third place. That’s well behind the...
MOVIES
Collider

'The 355' Box Office Flops With $4.3 Million Debut

Registering one of the worst-ever openings for a film its size, writer-director Simon Kinberg’s globe-trotting spy movie The 355 is expected to make $4.3 million in its debut weekend, which is good enough only for a third place finish. Conservative estimates had put the film’s opening at between $5 million and $7 million, but this is a terrible result for a film playing in over 3,000 theaters and featuring the sort of cast that it does.
MOVIES
