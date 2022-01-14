Box Office 30: January 1992 + Father of the Bride Recall

The 355 was finally released and the latest action spy pic stars Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, and Lin Mi Sheng; The top female cast plays a group of spies who join forces to get a top-secret weapon that falls into a mercenary’s hands. Unfortunately, despite the big names, the film was bombarded with negative reviews and ultimately failed to even make the projected $7 million that analysts say that the movie would make the opening weekend. Even if The 355 made the possible $7 million opening, it would still be a long hill climb for the spy thriller given the fact that its production budget is $75 million. So, what happened? The 355 was the only film released in theaters in the midst of leftovers, yet it somehow garnered one of the worst theater openings ever. Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic is still affecting the movie business so there’s no need to put that reasoning; however, this article will explore why The 355 bombed at the box office.

