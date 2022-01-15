Will Nancy Pelosi retire this year?

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement after Congressman Jim Langevin of Rhode Island announced that he will retire at the end of his term:. “Congressman Jim Langevin has brought to our Caucus and the Congress a fierce fighting spirit during his more than two decades in the House. With extraordinary courage and resilience in the face of adversity, Congressman Langevin blazed new trails as the first quadriplegic ever elected to Congress. By helping us enact the ADA Amendments Act to strengthen the landmark law’s vital protections, he has been a force for Americans with disabilities. It was a moment of great pride and progress for our nation when he became the first wheelchair user to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore, presiding over the House as we celebrated twenty years of the ADA. This was only possible because of his inspiration and determination.

