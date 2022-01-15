Teenage girl killed, teen boy shot 7 times in Philadelphia

UPDATED: 1/15/21, 11:31 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A 17-year-old-girl was shot and killed Friday night in the city's East Mount Airy neighborhood.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Ross and Sharpnack streets.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the girl was sitting in a car with three other people when they were shot at by someone in another car.

"The crime scene consists of ballistic evidence, two spent shell casings which were on the roadway," said Pace.

She was struck once in the head and twice in the chest. She was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The other three occupants were not physically hurt.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police said they are looking for possibly two shooters in a large black Lincoln Navigator. Pace also said the victim was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"We do not believe that that 17-year-old female was the target of the shooters," shared Pace. "We believe there was someone else in the vehicle that the shooters were targeting."

A little more than a half-hour earlier, police say a 16-year-old boy was shot seven times near North Uber Street and Susquehanna Avenue, just a few blocks from Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia .

The boy was struck in both legs and his arm. He was taken to Temple Hospital is stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.