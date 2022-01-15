ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with LAPD in Hollywood Hills West

By Los Angeles Times
A man who barricaded himself inside a Hollywood Hills West home after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a person Friday was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff, authorities said.

Around 11:35 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a man had pointed a shotgun at them, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman. Officers responded to a vacant home in the 1700 block of Sunset Plaza Drive where the man, identified only as a 41-year-old, had barricaded himself with a dog.

It’s believed the man was squatting at the home, Madison said.

SWAT officers were called to the scene, he said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

