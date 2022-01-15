Man arrested after hours-long standoff with LAPD in Hollywood Hills West
A man who barricaded himself inside a Hollywood Hills West home after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a person Friday was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff, authorities said.
Around 11:35 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a man had pointed a shotgun at them, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman. Officers responded to a vacant home in the 1700 block of Sunset Plaza Drive where the man, identified only as a 41-year-old, had barricaded himself with a dog.
It’s believed the man was squatting at the home, Madison said.
SWAT officers were called to the scene, he said.
Read the full story on LATimes.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0