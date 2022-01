The city of Hermiston is encouraging residents to review and offer feedback on the Hermiston 2040 project. Hermiston 2040 is a community engagement effort to build a vision for the future of Hermiston. The vision will create the blueprint for decisions about our community, including investments, collaboration, and partnerships. What is identified and created in this vision during the coming months will be the foundation for the next 20 years in the community.

