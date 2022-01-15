ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI: Police

By Sareen Habeshian, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eq9cf_0dmNQN7800

(KTLA) – Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia early Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on Highway 74, according to the Peachtree City Police Department.

While en route to the location, an officer saw a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence, police said. The officer then made contact with the driver, identified as Haddish.

Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Clint Arlis dead at 34

A subsequent investigation led to Haddish being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Peachtree City Police said. The 42-year-old star was then transported to the Fayette County Jail. Law enforcement believes Haddish had smoked marijuana, TMZ reports .

Haddish was released from jail a few hours later after posting $1,666 to bond out, according to records obtained by TMZ.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
CBS Philly

Sharon Hill Police Officers Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Three Sharon Hill police officers each face a slew of charges in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot by police while at a high school football game over the summer. A grand jury found the officers collectively fired their guns more than two dozen times, injuring four people and leaving 8-year-old Fanta Bility dead. Sharon Hill police officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney are each charged with 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment in connection to the death of Fanta, plus the wounding of three others, Delaware County District...
SHARON HILL, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
CBS Chicago

Armed Robbers Are Attacking, Beating People At Their Garages In Alleys On Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An alarming crime has been hitting Chicago’s Southwest Side – unsuspecting people are violently attacked and robbed alone at their garages in alleyways. The crimes are happening in the neighborhoods near Midway International Airport. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, Chicago Lawn (8th) District police put out a warning Tuesday after we started asking questions. Four recent robberies are connected, but there could be more – including one caught on camera that has had neighbors furious. One robbery happened at 4 p.m. late Thursday. Surveillance video shows two people in a white sport-utility vehicle trailing behind a driver in an...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Older Model Cadillac In Connection To Murder Of Pregnant Woman Last November

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Jessica Covington, was returning home from her own baby shower when she was shot multiple times on Palmetto Street in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood in November 2021. Police say the car pictured below is the car that was used by the shooters. It’s described as a 1999 to 2004 Cadillac Seville, light in color with distinct black trim. Investigators say the car was in the area about 10 minutes before the shooting and was last seen driving off on Tabor Road, towards Adams Avenue following the shooting. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Confirm Shooting Death Of Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Near Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, Miami-Dade police identified the man who was shot and killed Friday afternoon as he was driving a Toyota Camry with two children and a woman inside the vehicle near Zoo Miami. Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Shandler Antoine Beaubien. Beaubien was a rapper who went by the name of Wavy Navy Pooh. The children, a five-year-old and a one-year-old, and the woman who was in the car were unhurt. It happened at the intersection of SW 127 Avenue and 152 Street, at the entrance of the Deerwood community, across the street from Zoo Miami. “Once...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Ktla#Tmz#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Sacramento

Homeowner Shot By Suspected Burglar In North Highlands Dies

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A North Highlands homeowner has died after he was shot in the head by a suspected burglar on Monday. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Greenlawn Way, a residential cul-de-sac just off Madison Avenue, west of I-80. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was breaking into cars in the area and also broke into a detached building at a nearby residence. Inside, the suspect likely found a gun from a gun safe stored there. When the homeowner confronted the suspect, the suspect shot the homeowner. When they arrived at the scene...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
The Independent

Harrowing secret recordings of toddler being hit played at mother’s murder trial

A woman accused of murdering her two-year-old son inadvertently recorded her co-defendant boyfriend allegedly hitting the little boy in “harrowing” audio clips played to jurors.Phylesia Shirley is said to have carried out the covert phone recordings at her one-bedroom flat to check whether then-partner Kemar Brown was secretly contacting other women.However, police investigating the death of her son, Kyrell Matthews, discovered that the recordings contained disturbing evidence of the non-verbal boy being hit repeatedly, with Brown saying “shut up”, causing the toddler to cry and scream.Kyrell died at the flat on October 20 2019, with a litany of internal injuries,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Manuel Handboy Accused Of Trying To Kill Woman In Domestic Violence Situation

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s investigators identified the man accused of hitting three pedestrians in a domestic violence incident as 36-year-old Manuel Handboy. On Jan. 15, deputies responded to 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard after three people were reportedly hit by a car. When they arrived, found three women had been hit and they believe the driver was targeting one of them. (credit: CBS) Deputies later found out Handboy and one of the women were involved in a domestic violence incident. They say Handboy saw the victim walking in a parking lot with the two other women. They say he drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed into the parking lot, hitting the women and some parked cars. Manuel Handboy (credit: Adams County Sheriff) Handboy’s vehicle rolled over as a result. He tried to run away, but a witness caught him. Investigators say one woman suffered critical injuries and the other two are expected to recover. Handboy now faces a slew of charges including attempted first degree murder, vehicular assault, DUI and domestic violence.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS DFW

2 Shot In Possible Road Rage Incident In Justin

JUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Justin are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left two people wounded Monday afternoon, Jan. 17. It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Hilltop Drive and Hardeman Boulevard not far from Community Park. City spokesperson Holly Norris said the suspect shot into the passenger side of another vehicle. The passenger was taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and released. Police said the suspect was driving a white Ford SUV. They’re asking anyone who might have surveillance video or doorbell video of the suspect vehicle to contact Justin Police. The condition of the passenger is not known. Several agencies in Denton County are assisting Justin Police in trying to find the shooter. “At this time, we believe there is no immediate danger to the public, that they fled the Justin area and that this is an isolated incident,” Norris told CBS 11.
JUSTIN, TX
KFOR

KFOR

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy