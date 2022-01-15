ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID hospitalizations continue rise in L.A. County, with 40,535 new cases

By Marie Estrada
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Hospitalizations continued on an upward trajectory Friday, as the Los Angeles Department of Public Health reported 4,257 hospitalized with the virus. The number is the highest seen since last February.

With those increasing hospitalizations in mind, and "many emergency departments requesting ambulance diversions at some point during the day," public health officials are urging Angelenos to preserve resources and avoid emergency departments for COVID testing or mild illnesses.

L.A. County is averaging 629 new COVID-19 admissions daily, health officials said Friday, adding that of those hospitalized with the virus, some 600 are in the ICU - making up nearly 25% of all ICU patients.

"The proportion of ventilated patients with COVID-19 has also nearly tripled since the beginning of December," health officials said. "With one-in five patients currently ventilated diagnosed with COVID. More than 80% of all adult ICU beds in LA County are currently occupied."

Health officials confirmed 48 new deaths and 40,535 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. To date, 27,942 L.A. County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

"Testing results are available for more than 10,537,000 individuals, with 19% of people testing positive," health officials said, urging all to practice the following to keep hospitals, businesses and schools open.

- Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces
- Remain home when sick, isolate if positive for COVID-19, quarantine when in close contact

For those in need of a COVID test or appointment, click here.

