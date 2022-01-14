Somerset County top basketball, wrestling, rifle, swimming, hockey performers: Jan. 14-20

Wednesday

Boys basketball

Conemaugh Township at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Tyrone at Windber, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6:30 p.m. (varsity only)

Portage at North Star, 7:30 p.m. (varsity only)

Girls basketball

Portage at North Star, 6 p.m. (varsity only)

Rifle

Portage at Rockwood, 2:30 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Meyersdale, 4 p.m.

Somerset at North Star, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

North Star at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

---

Tuesday

Boys basketball

Johnstown Christian 56, Calvary Christian Academy 35: In Hollsopple, Dionte Coleman dropped a team-high 20 points to lead the Bluejays to a victory.

Girls basketball

Johnstown Christian 43, Calvary Christian Academy 19: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to guide the Bluejays to a win.

---

Saturday

Boys basketball

Columbia 57, Berlin Brothersvalley 52: In Chambersburg, the Mountaineers suffered a narrow setback at the Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism showcase.

Pace Prosser scored a game-high 23 points for Berlin. Craig Jarvis contributed 14 points.

---

Friday

Boys basketball

North Star 55, Conemaugh Valley 51: In East Taylor Township, Brady Weimer delivered 19 points to send the Cougars past the Blue Jays.

CJ Biery scored 12 points for North Star while Brock Weimer added nine.

Logan Kent led Conemaugh Valley with 15 points.

Conemaugh Township 58, Ferndale 24: In Johnstown, Jackson Byer poured in 28 points to go along with 10 rebounds as the Indians routed the Yellow Jackets.

Tanner Shirley and John Updyke combined for 16 points for Conemaugh Township.

Berlin Brothersvalley 59, Woodland Hills 58: In Chambersburg, the Mountaineers won a thriller at the Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism showcase.

Pace Prosser dropped 28 points for Berlin. Craig Jarvis chipped in 14 points.

Penns Manor 92, Salisbury-Elk Lick 36: In Salisbury, Grant Grimaldi amassed 45 points to send the Comets past the Elks.

Daulton Sellers scored 14 points for Salisbury.

Blair County Christian 44, Johnstown Christian 40: In Hollsopple, the Bluejays suffered a narrow setback to the Bobcats.

Dionte Coleman scored 21 points for Johnstown Christian while Michael Taylor added 10.

Girls basketball

Johnstown Christian 47, Blair County Christian 26: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bluejays past the Bobcats.

Sarah Huston tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five assists for Johnstown Christian. Kasmira Mack contributed six points and seven rebounds.

Portage 53, Conemaugh Township 29: In Davidsville, Ari Wozniak dropped 16 points as the Mustangs bested the Indians.

Ashlyn Hudak scored 14 points for Portage.

Mya Poznanski led Conemaugh Township with 13 points. Ashlyn Fetterman grabbed seven rebounds and swiped five steals. Jenna Brenneman and Emilee Roman combined for 13 rebounds.

Windber 45, North Star 19: In Boswell, Gina Gaye scored a game-high 18 points to propel the Ramblers past the Cougars.

Cenley Miller netted nine points for North Star.

Shanksville-Stonycreek 60, Meyersdale 27: In Meyersdale, Rylee Snyder scored a game-high 21 points as the Vikings topped the Red Raiders.

Josie Snyder scored 19 points for Shanksville while Liz Salsgiver added 18 points.

Zoe Hetz tallied seven points for Meyersdale.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset County top basketball, wrestling, rifle, swimming, hockey performers: Jan. 14-20