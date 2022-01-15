ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Booker, Ayton help NBA-leading Suns beat Pacers, 112-94

FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvQMx_0dmNQGw300

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Indiana Pacers 112-94 on Friday night.

Chris Paul added 12 points and nine assist for Phoenix, and Cam Payne had 11 points and five assists. The Suns finished the first half of the season 32-9, their second-best record in franchise history through the first 41 games.

Justin Holiday scored 25 points for Indiana, Caris LeVert had 20, and Domantas Sabonis added 14 points and 14 rebounds. The Pacers have lost three in a row and nine of 10.

Booker scored 22 points in the third quarter to help the Suns take an 80-76 lead into the fourth. Down 73-76, Phoenix had a 23-2 run to take a 96-78 lead.

Neither team shot well in a low-scoring first half, with the Suns ahead 46-38 lead at the intermission.

TIP-INS

Suns: Cam Johnson did not play for the second consecutive game because of a left ankle sprain.

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb was sidelined with a sore left knee. … Malcolm Brogdon, who played 17 minutes Wednesday night in a loss to Boston, was out with a sore right Achilles. The game against Boston was his first since Dec. 21 because of the Achilles injury. … Chris Duarte returned after missing the previous two games because of the birth of his daughter.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Detroit on Sunday.

Pacers: At Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Clippers hand Pacers 4th straight loss; Batum scores season-high 32

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicolas Batum scored all of his season-high 32 points in the second half, Reggie Jackson added 26 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Indiana Pacers 139-133 on Monday in a matchup of sub-.500 teams. Marcus Morris had 21 points for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game skid with their […]
NBA
FOX59

Jackson-Davis leads Indiana to rare road win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double and Indiana defeated Nebraska 78-71 on Monday night, a rare road win for the Hoosiers. The win was the first on the road for the Hoosiers, who had lost their first four road games this season and eight […]
NBA
FOX59

Only woman officially drafted by an NBA team dies at 66

INDIANAPOLIS — Luisa Harris, the only woman drafted by an NBA team, and, the first to score points in women’s basketball history at the Olympics, died Tuesday at the age of 66 in her Mississippi home. “We are deeply saddened to share the news that our angel, matriarch, sister, mother, grandmother, Olympic medalist, The Queen […]
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Lamb
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Justin Holiday
Person
Devin Booker
dallassun.com

NBA roundup: Devin Booker scores 48 as Suns top Spurs

Devin Booker poured in a season-high 48 points and the Phoenix Suns were at their best in the final nine minutes while pulling away for a 121-107 win over the host San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Phoenix has won four straight games, all on the road, to improve on the...
NBA
tucson.com

Devin Booker, NBA-best Suns rout host Pistons

DETROIT — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 as the Phoenix Suns beat the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, who grew up in western Michigan. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Indiana Pacers 112 94#Tip Ins Suns#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
restorationnewsmedia.com

Michigan homecoming for Booker, McGee in NBA-best Suns’ rout

DETROIT — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NBA
tucsonpost.com

Devin Booker helps Suns demolish Pistons

Devin Booker scored 30 points in 30 minutes and the visiting Phoenix Suns rolled past the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday afternoon. Booker made 11 of 18 field-goal attempts and sat out the fourth quarter. Cameron Payne had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists and fellow reserve JaVale McGee supplied 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
NBA
fox2detroit.com

Booker and McGee lead Suns to rout of Pistons

DETROIT - Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 as the Phoenix Suns beat the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. "I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places," said Booker, who grew up in western Michigan. "I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often - I grew up about two hours west of here - so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up."
NBA
Detroit News

'We're not at that level yet': NBA-leading Suns beat down on Pistons

Detroit — In the midst of playing through their best stretch of the season, the Pistons got to gauge their progress against the Phoenix Suns, who have the NBA’s best record. They kept it close in the first half, but the defending Western Conference champions showed why they’re...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

FOX59

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy