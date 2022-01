Bitcoin initially dropped a bit on Tuesday but found buyers to turn things around and show signs of life again. By doing so, you could make a little bit of an argument for a “double bottom” trying to form, but at this point I think the most important thing to pay close attention to is the $40,000 level. The $40,000 level has been important more than once, so it does make sense that we could see stabilization here yet again. In fact, so far that is what we are seeing, and that is exactly what you need to turn things around given enough time.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO