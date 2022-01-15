Photo gallery: Boone at D-B basketball

The youth of today will never understand the pain and anguish many high school basketball fans would suffer each week waiting for the release of the latest heal point standings. We would have to wait for the Bangor Daily News to get them updated and printed, one time per week. Fast forward to 2022 and now we can look up the heal point standings in near real-time as long as the schools are submitting their scores on time.

