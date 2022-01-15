ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Cards Infinity’

By Jared Nelson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing I love more than a perfect mobile game. What do I mean by that? Well, no game is actually perfect, but there’s something special about a game you know you can just whip out at a moment’s notice and dive into, and you know it will offer an engaging...

TouchArcade

RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone

RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone takes you on an adventure through an epic RPG strategy board game. Summon and level up fa…. RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone takes you on an adventure through an epic RPG strategy board game. Summon and level up fantasy heroes, collect gear, and save Whitestone from evil. Roll the dice to embark on a story-filled magical journey in this tabletop style RPG. After 500 years of peace, Whitestone is under attack and needs your help! Summon legendary heroes and create an unbeatable team. Battle through board game style levels or join a guild with your friends and compete in boss battles! Collect and level up fantasy hero classes such as paladins, wizards, rogues and more! Conquer Whitestone’s enemies in this strategy board game. Battle orcs, elves and goblins and complete quests to gain epic rewards! The game board changes as you discover its mysteries and secret paths. Roll battle dice to power up your hero’s attacks and defeat enemies. Collect different gear and level them up in this dice RPG! Take on quests to level up your heroes’ stats, equipment and dice. Assemble a team of legendary heroes, win loot and powerful gear, and roll forged battle dice. Roll the dice and explore the world! Accept quests and battle through story campaigns. Participate in boss battles, fight in the hero gauntlet, take on dungeon quests, gather cool gear and relics, upgrade your dice, and save Whitestone! This fantasy RPG has it all: boss battles, quests and campaigns, relic adventures, dungeon crawls, hero gauntlet battles, guilds, and PvP. Tabletop RPG adventure awaits! Roll the dice and embark on a story-filled combat adventure today! FEATURES PvP, Guilds, Leaderboards & More - Crush PvP battles! Select & level up legendary heroes to fight against other players in PvP Arenas - Join a guild with other players! Battle against the ferocious Swine Chief Guild Boss & collaborate with guildmates to raid & battle the formidable enemies in the Ziggurat - Dominate the leaderboards & claim amazing rewards -Compete & advance through the ranks in PvP Arena leaderboards & guild events - Bonus attempts for various dungeons allow you to perfect your adventure Collect & Level Up Heroes - Assemble a team of legends & embark on a story-filled adventure - Summon heroes using Summoning Scrolls - Embark on story quests to gain extra gear and items - Level up heroes’ stats, including health, shields, attack, defense & accuracy - Battle your heroes & amass great strength in this fantasy role playing adventure Battle Enemies & Complete Quests - Battle magic foes & complete quests to gain rewards & recruit allies - Roll battle dice to destroy opponents - Use RPG Strategies to determine the destiny of Whitestone & the world Tabletop RPG & Board Game Mechanics - Roll the dice to progress the story with familiar RPG & board game mechanics - Adventure across the game board with every turn in this fantasy dice game - Battle through a fantasy world with a unique twist on role playing games - Strategy & tactics (and a little luck!) are needed to crush your foes - Collect & upgrade battle dice to craft powerful attacks & create the perfect roll Download today and embark on an epic quest to determine Whitestone’s fate! - RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone is completely free to install and play; however, some game items can be purchased for real money. SUPPORT If you need help with the game, please contact us: [email protected] CONNECT WITH US Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RPGDiceGame.
HOBBIES
investing.com

Axie Infinity: Plans for 2022

Even though Axie Infinity became the biggest crypto gaming hit of 2021, there is no room for complacency in the rapidly growing play-to-earn blockchain industry. Sky Mavis, the developers of the game, understand this and have planned some radical development for Axie Infinity. Recently, the team introduced a new teaser...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Hearts: Card Game+ and Spades: Card Game+ hit Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has gained two new card games. Hearts: Card Game+ and Spades: Card Game+ can both be downloaded from the App Store now. The game subscription service Apple Arcade has gained two new card games today — Hearts: Card Game+ and Spades: Card Game+ are both available for download for free if you're an Apple Arcade subscriber. Each game can be played on iPhone and iPad and will be immediately familiar to fans of the popular games.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Insulting Card Games

Game enthusiasts don't have to play nice when they play the 'Winsults Roasting Card Game.' The alphabetized card game lets players dish out their best roasts on each other to win the game. With prompts like 'Audience Participation,' a teamed-up roasting effort, the game is sure to add fuel to the fire at your next game night.
HOBBIES
itechpost.com

Defi Kingdoms Free NFT Game: How to Earn, Is It Better Than Axie Infinity?

Defi Kingdoms free NFT game is now running behind Axie Infinity when it comes to NFT games' mainstream popularity. The DeFi Kingdoms are playable characters who participate in adventures in order to gain tokens. Defi Kingdoms is play-to-earn (P2E) game with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as part of its structure and...
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

UNO Reveals New Cards That Will Totally Change the Game

Uno has been known to wreak havoc at any family or friend game night. Everyone plays with different rules, and everyone's reactions are varied. The newest version of the game will be sure to take things up a notch. On Jan. 10, Uno announced that a new version of the game will have five new cards. In the new version, every single card is a wild card. Get ready for a fight.
HOBBIES
TouchArcade

‘Crush the Castle Legacy Collection’ Launching on iOS, Android, and Steam on March 1st

Ever since Angry Birds broke into the mainstream and became a household name more than a decade ago, there’s always been a small niche of people on the sidelines who would pipe up to remind everybody that “Crush the Castle did it first!" Indeed, the popular Flash title from Armor Games did beat Angry Birds to market doing the physics-based building-knocking-over thing before Rovio’s juggernaut franchise, though the truly pedantic among us can’t forget that Castle Clout beat everyone to the punch. Anyway, the point is that it always felt like Crush the Castle never got its fair due in the face of the Angry Birds dominance. Well, Armor Games doesn’t want anyone to forget the O.G. physics destruction game series, so they’re readying a release of Crush the Castle Legacy Collection that includes 3 of the classic games: Crush the Castle, Crush the Castle 2, and Crush the Castle Adventures.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Legend of Pandonia

Go on a fantasy role playing adventure with the heroes Summon over 120 unique heroes battle evil and find the Soulstones to save Hermes! The great continent of Hermes. Put your strategy and tactics to the test as you summon, upgrade and collect heroes, engage in PvE and PvP battles and use the Link System to empower your warriors. In this anime RPG, your heroes must find the Soulstones and save the land from ruin. Warriors of five orders from across all of Hermes are seeking the five Soulstones to gain the power of the gods, so the Sixth Order, the Albion Knights, must find them first and prevent the destruction of Hermes. Quest for the Soulstones, join the Albion Knights and save the great continent of Hermes in Knights! Download today! GAME FEATURES FANTASY ROLE PLAYING ADVENTURE ▶ Quest with your best heroes and help save Hermes! ▶ Feel the amazing charm of animation RPG heroes and pets. ▶ Use tactics and strategy to assemble the best team for any situation HERO GAMES ▶ Summon from over 120 unique heroes ▶ Gacha system makes each new hero a welcome surprise ▶ Upgrade your heroes and equipment to make the strongest team STRATEGY RPG ▶ new Link system binds two to three heroes together to unlock buffs ▶ Raid dungeons with your bounded heroes and head towards amazing battles ▶ Attack using the special attribute of your hero (Fire, Water, Air, Light and Darkness) to defeat opposing monsters PvE GAMES MEET PvP RPG ▶JRPG: Go on an adventure with your team and save Hermes on Story mode ▶ Multiple PvE modes: Fight the Evil of Devil’s Dungeon to collect runes and battle in the Temple of Hermes to earn gems and precious items ▶ Online PvP: Compete with other players in thrilling PvP Arenas BATTLES WITH UNIQUE CONTROLS ▶ Action RPG gives you control of your heroes ▶ Battles let you use up to 6 heroes (3 main heroes, 3 support heroes) ▶ Strategically position your team and target your attacks for maximum control over your battle with a touch-and-drag system ▶ Tag System: collect tag gauges to summon your support heroes to battle! ▶ Use skills and reinforce your attacks Go on an animated RPG adventure with more than 120 heroes and save Hermes' land! Download the game right now and start the quest.
COMICS
TouchArcade

‘Micro RPG’ Bringing Streamlined RPG Goodness to iOS and Android January 26th

Originally announced on our forums more than 3 years ago, Micro RPG is an upcoming mobile game from a two-person studio that goes by the name JoliYeti Games and, as the title implies, it looks to offer all the fun of an RPG but in a more condensed package. The core of this experience is a really simple but fun combat system that is based mostly on timing and a little on strategy where you’ll stop a marker on a spinning dial to direct your attack towards enemies. That low level explanation doesn’t do the system justice though, as there is more depth to it than you might think at first. The “RPG" part of the equation comes in the form of equipment, weapons, and numerous upgrade and progression systems. Everything is tied together with a very cute art style that I’m quite fond of, and you can see Micro RPG in action in the following trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Another Tomorrow’, the Latest Adventure from ‘Forever Lost’ Developer Glitch Games, is Launching February 12th

It has been a hot minute since we’ve heard anything on the new adventure title from Glitch Games called Another Tomorrow. How hot of a minute has it been? We basically went the entirety of 2021 without any significant updates. It was back in the summer of 2020 that Glitch first teased the existence of Another Tomorrow, and the following December we rounded up some lovely screenshots and new info about the game. Other than that though? Bupkis. Well, that’s not totally true, as they did release a demo of the game on Steam this past August, which slipped by us at the time. So, our bad. Anyway, this week they’ve more than made up for any lack up recent news or updates with a brand new trailer for Another Tomorrow which you can see right here.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Chocobo GP’ from Square Enix Is a Free ‘Chocobo GP’ Spin-Off App Available Now Worldwide on iOS and Android

As of now, there are no in app purchases in Chocobo GP’. I wouldn’t rule out them being added later on given the structure and how you earn coins to customize here. If you’d like to check it out, you can get Chocobo GP’ on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here for free. I played it for a few minutes and it isn’t great right now. Hopefully it feels (and looks) better after an update or two. The Chocobo GP kart racer for Nintendo Switch will release on March 10th worldwide. Check out the official website for the Switch game here – https://square-enix-games.com/chocobo-gp/en-gb/ . Have you played the original Chocobo Racing and are you looking forward to Chocobo GP on Nintendo Switch in March?
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘PUBG Mobile: Aftermath’, ‘Final Fantasy V’, ‘Subway Surfers’, ‘Temple Run 2’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. We’ve got a little bit of everything in this week’s list, except for the obligatory free-to-play matching puzzle game. I just couldn’t make it happen this time, and I must beg your forgiveness. If Jared doesn’t fire me, I shall make it up to you all next time. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Games with Gold: Aground and Space Invaders Infinity Gene are now free

January is halfway done and Microsoft is keeping to its Games with Gold schedule. The second wave of bonus games for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members are now available, offering copies of Aground and Space Invaders Infinity Gene. The two have backward compatibility support as well,...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Total War: Medieval II’ Coming to iOS and Android This Spring

After a bit of teasing, Feral Interactive just announced that it is bringing Total War: Medieval II to iOS and Android. This will be the developer’s first release since the brilliant Alien Isolation. Check out my review of the iOS version here. Total War: Medieval II follows Rome: Total War ($9.99) and its expansions hitting iOS and eventually Android. Another Creative Assembly classic is now coming to mobile with a slew of refinements, touch controls, and more. Total War: Medieval II debuted on PC platforms back in 2006 and is the fourth main Total War game. I haven’t played it on PC yet, but I’ve heard a lot of praise from friends who are fans of the series. Watch the Total War: Medieval II iOS and Android trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’ Is Out Now on PC and Consoles, Coming to Mobile at a Later Date With Cross Platform Progression

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is out now on Nintendo Switch, Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One platforms. We will likely have an iOS and Android release date announced soon given how important mobile will be to a cross platform free to play game like this. It is worth noting that if you do plan on playing it, you should try out the game on other platforms because there are some bonuses like PlayStation Plus subscribers getting free bonuses in-game. Check out the official website here. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will support account linking for cross progression when it launches on mobile. It already has those on PC and consoles. What do you think of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel so far and will you play it on PC and consoles before the mobile release?
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘FIFA Mobile’ Just Got a Massive Update for the New Season With Visual Improvements, In-Game Commentary Additions, and More

Barring the visuals, commentary, performance, and gameplay changes and improvements, matchmaking has been improved as well with plans to bring more relevant live events to each region with servers based on your location now implemented in-game. The server list is here. You cannot play against players outside your region anymore. Leagues will also now be restricted to a single region. If you’re curious about what device you need to play at 60fps, read this. If you’ve not played FIFA Mobile yet, you can download it free on the App Store for iOS here and Google Play for Android here. It is going to be interesting to see what EA does for FIFA Mobile going forward and whether we eventually get proper crossover between the console and mobile versions. Have you been playing FIFA Mobile recently and what would you like to see it add this year?
VIDEO GAMES

