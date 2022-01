Less than two weeks remain for NJSIAA swimming programs to turn in times that will affect seeding for the state tournament, with the deadline set for Jan. 31. On the boys side, five area teams hold top-four seeds in their sections in the latest NJ.com power-point tabulation. Princeton presently holds the top seed in Central Jersey, Group B with 3,717.5 points, ahead of West Windsor-Plainsboro North in second at 3,313 points and Northern Burlington fourth with 2,143 points. Manasquan is third at 2,509 points.

2 HOURS AGO