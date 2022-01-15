ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

No. 19 Rumson-Fair Haven over Brick Twp. - Boys ice hockey recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 4 days ago
Beau Kemler posted two goals and one assist to lead Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-2 win over Brick Township at Howell...

Howell-Matawan over Lacey-Barnegat -- Boys ice hockey recap

Senior goalie Vince Vassalla earned his first shutout of the season as Howell-Matawan blanked Lacey-Barnegat, 4-0, on Senior Night at Howell Ice World. Vassalla made 17 saves in the contest, and was helped out by two goals and an assist by Thomas Ricci. Zach Gershner also had a goal and an assist while Tony Brandl had a goal as well.
No. 18 Marlboro rallies past Freehold Township - Boys basketball recap

Jack Seidler scored 22 points as Marlboro, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, mounted a furious fourth quarter comeback to defeat Freehold Township, 72-61, in Marlboro. Jonathan Spatola made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Marlboro (10-2), which trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter, then proceeded to close the game on a 27-10 run. Vincent Spatola had 12 points and both Jay Ratner and Zack Molod added nine each.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Skyland champs and power-point updates

Less than two weeks remain for NJSIAA swimming programs to turn in times that will affect seeding for the state tournament, with the deadline set for Jan. 31. On the boys side, five area teams hold top-four seeds in their sections in the latest NJ.com power-point tabulation. Princeton presently holds the top seed in Central Jersey, Group B with 3,717.5 points, ahead of West Windsor-Plainsboro North in second at 3,313 points and Northern Burlington fourth with 2,143 points. Manasquan is third at 2,509 points.
Rumson, NJ
Fair Haven, NJ
Brick, NJ
Howell, NJ
Rumson, NJ
Brick, NJ
Howell, NJ
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls basketball recap

Chloe Vasquez produced 21 points for Pequannock in its 41-25 victory against Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Faith Tucker logged 10 points in the win for Pequannock (5-2). Skylar Reale racked up 10 points for Morristown-Beard (4-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Franklin over Watchung Hills - Girls basketball recap

Christina Midgette recorded 24 points for Franklin in its 66-64 win against Watchung Hills in Somerset. Iyanna Cotton (19) and Morgan Lewis (14) were the other double-figure scorers for Franklin (6-2). Bella Murray compiled 27 points for Watchung Hills (5-3), which saw Morgan Groff and Julia Puglisi register 19 and...
FRANKLIN, NJ
South Jersey Times swimming notebook: Williamstown’s Williamses ready to peak

The bread and butter portion of the season is set to begin. “I’m really excited,” Aaron Williams, a senior on the Williamstown High boys’ swimming team, said. “My goal is to place first in my events. I’m pretty confident in myself that I can do that. I am going to put my best foot forward and really just hope for the best and accomplish what I know I can do.”
No. 1 Camden returns to New Jersey with big win over Seneca - Boys basketball recap

Aaron Bradshaw scored 14 points as Camden, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to an 84-45 victory over Seneca in Camden. D.J. Wagner added 13 points for Camden (8-2), which closed the first quarter on a 15-0 run and never looked back in it’s first game back in New Jersey since going 1-1 at the HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Passaic Tech over Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap

Janessa Rodriguez netted nine points for Passaic Tech in its 35-30 victory against Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Isabella Duval and Ciara Chalmers registered eight points apiece for Passaic Tech (5-3). Samantha Ferreras posted 11 points as the game-high scorer for Paterson Kennedy (1-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com girls swimming Top 20, Jan. 19: Cementing spots at the top

Not much has changed at the top over the past week. Several teams comfortably claimed victory, but a few teams towards the bottom half of the ranking offered some surprises. Following another week in the water, let’s check out NJ.com’s latest Top 20 for the girls swimming season.
