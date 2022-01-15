ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Will Nancy Pelosi retire this year?

By Stringr
Quad Cities Onlines
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stalwart of the political scene since 1987, Nancy Pelosi will go down in...

qconline.com

speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Jim Langevin

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement after Congressman Jim Langevin of Rhode Island announced that he will retire at the end of his term:. “Congressman Jim Langevin has brought to our Caucus and the Congress a fierce fighting spirit during his more than two decades in the House. With extraordinary courage and resilience in the face of adversity, Congressman Langevin blazed new trails as the first quadriplegic ever elected to Congress. By helping us enact the ADA Amendments Act to strengthen the landmark law’s vital protections, he has been a force for Americans with disabilities. It was a moment of great pride and progress for our nation when he became the first wheelchair user to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore, presiding over the House as we celebrated twenty years of the ADA. This was only possible because of his inspiration and determination.
Daily Beast

There Are 100 Million Reasons Why No One Trusts Nancy Pelosi

Democrats have the opportunity to do something that is good for the country, that would be commonsensical and populist. So why won’t Nancy Pelosi let them?. I’m talking about the “Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act,” introduced by the Democratic senators Mark Kelly and Jon Ossoff. This legislation (like a similar bill offered by Republican Josh Hawley) would prohibit members of Congress and their families (such as Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi) from buying and selling stocks while they serve. It would help combat the growing consensus that the game is rigged for the powerful and connected—a sentiment shared by top Biden economic adviser Brian Deese.
tennesseestar.com

Commentary: Replacing the Irreplaceable Nancy Pelosi

Last week there was quite a lot of news media chatter about swapping Hillary Clinton for Joe Biden on the 2024 Democrat presidential ticket, a fascinating concept that pundits couldn’t stop talking about. It didn’t receive nearly the headlines, but whispers involving the impending retirement of Speaker Nancy Pelosi — and her eventual replacement — have also begun in earnest.
wabcradio.com

Report: Nancy Pelosi’s son linked to 5 companies probed by Feds

NEW YORK (77WABC) – Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s son was involved in five companies probed by federal agencies – but has never been charged himself, a DailyMail.com investigation reveals. The shocking paper trail shows Paul Pelosi Jr.’s connections to a host of con artists and convicted criminals.
The Week

Nancy Pelosi's stock ban blunder is Josh Hawley's gain

Sen. Josh Hawley is right about something, and that could be a problem for Democrats. Hawley, the Missouri Republican best known for his pre-insurrection Jan. 6 fist pump, on Wednesday introduced a bill that would ban members of Congress — and their spouses — from buying or trading stocks while in office. (My colleague Samuel Goldman should be happy.) The idea is to keep elected members of the legislative branch from gaming the system to their own advantage, either by taking advantage of insider information or by using their power to leverage their holdings. Current laws aimed at making Congressional stock holdings transparent to the public have turned out to be nearly useless. "It's time to stop turning a blind eye to Washington profiteering," Hawley said in a statement.
mediaite.com

‘I Just Don’t See who Would Replace’: Democrats Freak Out Over Nancy Pelosi’s Looming Retirement

Some House Democrats are reportedly beginning to fret over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rumored upcoming retirement. Pelosi, 81, has not yet given a concrete answer with regard to her plans following this year’s midterms. But there is a great deal of speculation and anxiety over who would replace her if she decides to either retire or hand over her leadership position.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds weekly news briefing

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi praised voting rights legislation that the House voted on Thursday. Watch Pelosi’s remarks in the player above. Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation, aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote.
CBS News

Transcript: Speaker Nancy Pelosi on "Face the Nation," January 9, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that aired Sunday, January 9, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: And we want to turn our focus to what is ahead in 2022, particularly in an election year, and there is perhaps no better guest than the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Good morning to you, Madam Speaker.
The Week

Nancy Pelosi introduces Lin-Manuel Miranda, cast for virtual performance during Jan. 6 reflection

We might not have been in "The Room Where It Happened," but we're sure cringing all the same. On today of all days, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) introduced Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the show's cast for — wait for it — a prerecorded virtual performance of "Dear Theodosia," which was then played during the Jan. 6 rememberance event on Capitol Hill.
48hills.org

On normalizing relations with Cuba, where is Nancy Pelosi?

On a cold, windy, and drizzly January 3, more than 30 people rallied outside the Federal Building in San Francisco to demand that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sign on to a Congressional letter to President Biden, urging him to move toward normalizing relations with Cuba. The Dec. 16...
cagw.org

Citizens Against Government Waste Names House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Bernie Sanders 2021 Porkers of the Year

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) announced the results of its online poll for the 2021 Porker of the Year. There were six worthy candidates who were guilty of plugging pricey policies, promoting earmarks, pushing wasteful spending bills for infrastructure and social programs, and demanding that the IRS spy on Americans’ bank accounts.
