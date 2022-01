Microsoft may have made a bit of a mistake when it comes to revealing when games will be leaving their Xbox Game Pass service. First spotted by TrueAchievements, and shared by Wario64 on Twitter, there's (at least at the moment) a lot of games discoverable via the Xbox Game Pass app on PC that shows when their discounts end. This is important because all games that are on game pass (except those that have just released at the same time they went on GamePass) have that discount, so when that discount ends it typically means that the game's time on the service has come to an end.

