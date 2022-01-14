Basketball Notebook: Marshall, Coldwater win as top of I-8 gets crowded

With Harper Creek beating Pennfield and Marshall and Coldwater each coming away with a victory on Friday, there is now a four-way tie for first place in the Interstate 8 Conference boys basketball race just a week away from the halfway point of league play.

Marshall 60, Lumen Christi 32

Marshall is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the I-8 with the one-sided win over Lumen Christi (2-7).

Nate Tucker had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Redhawks and Alex Costa had 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Nauvion Burnett added 12 points and four steals.

Coldwater 66, Jackson Northwest 42

Coldwater also gets to 4-1 in the league and is 5-1 overall. Brandon Down had 24 points and five assists for the Cardinals, with Ethan Crabtree adding 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Olivet 60, Stockbridge 47

Olivet remains undefeated at 8-0, with Brayden Wine getting 15 points for the Eagles, Tayven Feldpausch adding 13 points and six rebounds and Drew Priddy chipping in 12 points and six rebounds.

Battle Creek Central 65, Loy Norrix 56

BCC led 34-21 at halftime and held on for this SMAC win on Thursday as the Bearcats remain in a tie for first place in the league at 4-1 and improve to 5-2 overall. Ke'Marion Tucker led BCC with 20 points and Kylon Wilson added 17.

Gull Lake 43, Lakeview 38

The Blue Devils led 31-19 a halftime and held off a late Lakeview charge in which the Spartans outscored Gull Lake, 17-4, in the fourth quarter on Thursday. Nathan Louden led Gull Lake with 14 points. Gull Lake is 5-1 in the SMAC to share first place in the league and is 5-3 overall. Hayden Mueller led the Spartans with 11 points and nine rebounds with Jashaun Boggerty adding 10 points as Lakeview has lost four in a row to fall to 3-6.

Bellevue 74, Burr Oak 22

Bellevue climbs to 7-1, with five players in double figures in the win. Senior guard Braylon Robbins led the way with 19 points, 10 assists and six steals. Junior Haydon McClelland and freshman Chase Graham had 12 points each, Kyle Betz scored 11 and Dawson Wing added 10.

Colon 74, Athens 33

Justin Wickey had 22 points for Colon, which improves to 7-0. Aiven Roach led Athens with 10 points as the Indians drop to 3-4.

Factoryville Christian 43, Battle Creek Academy 23

In a loss on Thursday, Jordan Houghtaling had 18 points as Battle Creek Academy slips to 1-5. On Wednesday, Battle Creek Academy beat Pansophia, 47-8. Houghtaling had 19 points to lead Battle Creek Academy with Ian Troncoso adding 14.

Calhoun Christian 68, West Michigan Academy 30

Nico Gummer had 25 points and five rebounds for Calhoun Christian with Micah Reed adding 11 points and seven rebounds and Jacob Reeves coming up with 10.

Girls Basketball

Lakeview 37, Gull Lake 29

Lakeview stays undefeated at 9-0 and remains alone in first place in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference at 7-0. Peyton Russell had nine points with Aisling Rankin adding seven for the Spartans. Gull Lake's Lauryn Jerke had 12 points and Mackenzie Ford added seven as the Blue Devils fall to 4-5 overall.

Harper Creek 48, Pennfield 30

Harper Creek gets its second win of the year to improve to 2-8, with Marissa Smith leading the way with 15 points and Ella Chantrenne adding 14. Pennfield falls to 4-6 overall, with JK Thomas getting 14 points and four steals and Kylie Crandall adding 10 rebounds.

Battle Creek Central 36, Loy Norrix 33

BCC ended a four-game losing streak and improves to 2-5 overall with the SMAC win. A'Mya Hodges led the Bearcats with 18 points, with Shayla Ardis adding 14 rebounds to go with seven points.

Marshall 75, Lumen Christi 37

Marshall improves to 6-3 with the win over winless Lumen Christi. Brooke Waito had 14 points to lead the Redhawks, with Sydney Feasel adding 12 and Natalie Frever coming up with 10.

Athens 42, Colon 23

Athens is undefeated in league play and 9-1 overall as Kylie Quist had 15 points and five rebounds in a win over Colon. Jocelyn Hall added 10 points and nine rebounds. Colon suffers its first loss to drop to 6-1, with Reese Williams scoring nine points.

Factoryville Christian 59, Battle Creek Academy 31

Sofia Keller had 18 points for Battle Creek Academy, which falls to 2-5.

