H.S. wrestling: Ability to bump up Smith, Snyder is a real bonus for Lenape

MEDFORD – Chris Easlick pushes each of his Lenape High School wrestlers, but the head coach says the real improvement comes when the athletes begin to push themselves.

“That’s the key,” Easlick said. “When the coaches stop and the kids start to take on that responsibility of pushing themselves, that’s when you see those really big gains.”

Case in point for Lenape is the tandem of senior Ricky Snyder and junior Ty Smith.

The duo challenge each other every day and the improvement has been dramatic so far this season.

On Friday, Smith and Snyder both bumped up a weight class and muscled to pivotal pins, helping guide Lenape to a thrilling 42-39 victory on Senior Night over visiting Eastern.

“Those guys have been piling up the bonus points all season,” Easlick said. “They’re both really strong and that enables us to make moves like the one we did (Friday), bumping them up (a weight class).”

With Lenape trailing 36-6, Smith, wrestling at 165 and outweighed by 10 pounds, put the comeback in motion with a pin in 3:06. Snyder, who was giving up close to 12 pounds to his opponent, followed with a fall in 3:09.

Smith improved to 10-0 with eight pins while Snyder raised his record to 8-1 with six pins.

Despite having different styles, working together in the room has paid dividends for both wrestlers, according to Snyder.

“We’re learning a lot from each other every day and then we can apply it on the mat,” the senior said. “He’s more of a leg rider, that’s something I’ve always struggled with getting out of, so that’s really helped me. And he’s fast, it really helps prepare me for when I face faster guys.”

Throw in senior Kevin Langlois, who accepted a forfeit against Eastern and is the No. 7-ranked wrestler at 190 pounds, and the wrestling room can get interesting on a daily basis.

There’s no secret to Snyder’s strength on the mat: It’s the result of hitting the weights four to five times a week, a routine that has bulked up his frame and enabled him to bench 225 pounds.

After both wrestlers lost their opening bout at District 27 in 2020, the two wrestlers really started to gain their footing last season. Snyder went 10-1 with seven pins while Smith recorded a 5-3 record with four pins.

“My mindset has been a lot better now,” Snyder said. “Over the years, when i would lose or not win by what I wanted to, I used to get really down on myself. Now, I just try to stay positive.”

Smith said he also made similar strides in the same area.

“My mental aspect of the game is a lot better,” Smith said. “I've been able to concentrate a lot more and really get my head into the game.”

It’s all a part of the maturation process according to Easlick.

“I’ve been with them for quite a long time,” said Easlick, who coached both wrestlers at Harrington Middle School before the high school level. “Not only to see the way they’ve developed on the mat, but do see them develop into strong young men, it’s been amazing.”

Lenape trailed 39-36 going into the final bout, where junior 113-pounder Trey Friedman completed the comeback with a clinching pin. The junior is Lenape’s hammer down low with a 9-1 record and is the seventh-ranked wrestler in South Jersey in his weight class.

“To see the meet come down to Trey and see him capitalize just validates everything has put into the sport,” Easlick said. “He’s worked his butt off the last two years, traveling all over the place, going to clubs and just wrestling non-stop. He’s really starting to reap some of the benefits of that hard work.”

Eastern, which has beaten Lenape the last two seasons by a combined 10 points, couldn’t pull out a third straight close victory. The Vikings won seven bouts, including pins by Jared Brunner, James Pearce, Gavin Haegele, Luke Pearce, Jared Goldstein and Donovan Valles.

“Our guys didn’t back down, especially some of the younger guys,” Eastern head coach Brian Boland said. “You can teach technique, but it’s tough to teach that attitude. Right now, we’re focusing more on the effort and the approach on the mat than the outcome. We’ll keep trying to strengthen what we do well and sharpen our weaknesses.”

Lenape 42, Eastern 39

120: Jared Brunner, E, p. Jake Campbell, 0:39; 126: James Pearce, E, p. Colin Kelly, 1:59; 132: Alex Gizzo, L, p. Joelin Benson, 1:44; 138: Gavin Haegele, E, p. Oritz, 1:44; 145: Luke Pearce, E, p. Drew Koch, 0:37; 150: Jared Goldstein, E, p. Braden McCormick; 157: Donovan Valles, E, p. Eric MacPherson, 3:36; 165: Ty Smith, L, p. Quinn Weismer, 3:06; 175: Ricky Snyder, L, p. Jon Brennan, 3:09; 190: Kevin Langlois, L, forfeit; 215: Terrell Obei-Kyel, E, d. Mark Hepperlen, 5-2; 285: Mirac Kumas, L, p. Sean Vanhook, 0:40; 106: Danard McNair, L, forfeit; 113: Trey Friedman, L, p. Jayden Belonia.

