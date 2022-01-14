Blowout loss at home to Union sends Rochester back to drawing board

ROCHESTER — If there's one thing the Rochester boys basketball team doesn't want, it's sympathy. What it does want perhaps, is answers.

Coming off a season that ended with a loss in the WPIAL Class 1A final, expectations were high for the Rams this winter. So far, it hasn't been so good, with a 78-58 loss on Friday night at home to Section 1-1A foe Union dropping them to 3-6 on the year.

"This one hurts the most," senior point guard J.D. Azulay said. "We wanted this game so bad. This was the biggest game of the season. It's a hard loss."

While there is still a good bit of season remaining, Friday's matchup against the Scotties (11-1, 4-0) was viewed as a major opportunity for Rochester, serving as a possible turning point. Following an 0-4 start due to a difficult non-conference schedule, the Rams looked to be hitting their stride, winning three of their last four contests, including their first two games in section play.

A victory over Union — viewed by some as one of the top contenders for the WPIAL Class 1A crown — would provide proof that Rochester belonged at the top of the pack. For the first two quarters on Friday night, the Rams indeed looked like the elite program they were a season ago. Unfortunately for Sean Keaton and his team, the final two quarters of play were a much different story.

After taking a 30-26 lead into the locker room, Rochester was outscored 52-28 in the second half. The Rams struggled to contain Union stars Matt and Mark Stanley, who ended the night with 23 and 22 points respectively. Their father and head coach Mark Stanley also had a big night, making numerous second half adjustments that Rochester seemingly had no answer to.

"He's a good coach," Keaton said of Stanley after the loss. "We knew it was going to be a battle all night. I told the kids it was going to be a battle for 32 minutes and I thought for 20 minutes, we were on top. But that last 12, they really took things to another level, which is what led to them winning the game."

While the evening ended on an intensely sour note, Rochester still received notable efforts from its three biggest stars. Azulay, who earned all-state honors last year, looked as solid as always, scoring a team-best 20 points. Jerome Mullins and Sal Laure also performed up to par, contributing 19 and 12 points respectively in the loss.

Those who've seen the Rams play this season know the talent is still there. The question is, when will it all start to come together? For some teams, sitting three games under .500 half way through January would be a fair reason to hit the panic button. However, Rochester's senior leader says spirits still remain high in the locker room.

"Even though we lost, the first half was the best basketball we've played this season," Azulay said. "We played phenomenal in the first half. If we can find a way to play like that from here on out, I think we'll be fine."

Twelve games remain on Rochester's schedule, including another matchup against Union. Despite their overall record, the Rams still remain in good shape in the section standings. On a night that ended in disappointment, Keaton still was able to keep the big picture in mind.

"Those games we scheduled at the beginning of the season weren't to help us in January, they were to help us in March," Keaton said. "... We have to look at the big picture. We have a lot of basketball still in front of us. We're going to be in the playoffs. We just need to keep the spirits up and keep working. We have a lot of great basketball ahead of us. We just need to pull it all together."