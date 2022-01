WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A seemingly endless wait in an emergency department can be taxing for many reasons, but new research suggests that long delays in being admitted to the hospital may even raise a patient's risk of death within the following 30 days. Why? One possible reason: A crowded ER might mean care happens in suboptimal spaces, said study author Simon Jones, a research professor in the department of population health at NYU School of Medicine in New York City. ...

