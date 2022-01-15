ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, CO

Woman, 91, still missing 2 weeks after massive Colorado fire

By Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Two weeks after a Colorado wildfire destroyed over 1,000 homes and buildings, the search for one person listed as missing is is still underway. Authorities have not named the woman they are looking for at a site where a home burned on the outskirts of the town of Superior. But relatives have identified her as 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull. The remains of the other person who was classified as missing in the Dec. 30 fire were found a week later. The brother of Robert Sharpe believes he stayed at the home in an attempt to save a large collection of family history, personal writing and records of his community activism.

