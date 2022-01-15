Arizona nurse dies of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The highly contagious omicron variant is hitting nursing staff at local hospitals hard. In an interview posted on Spectrum Health's Facebook page Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, President of Spectrum Health West talks about the severity of the omicron outbreak on staff, "Over the last week, maybe eight days across all of the spectrum health hospitals, we've had nearly 1000 team members test positive. That's a lot of people. And thankfully, because we have so many that are vaccinated, we've seen very few significant illnesses. And thankfully, no one over the last week has been hospitalized amongst our team." Spectrum Health says that's 2.5% of their workforce.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO