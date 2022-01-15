Midstate shoppers prepare for the snowy weekend ahead

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — From staying safe from the COVID pandemic, while dealing with inflation, and now staying off the streets to avoid the snowstorm. Many shoppers remain proactive rather than waiting at the last minute.

Brenda McCann plans to stay indoors to avoid the snowy and dangerous roads. However, she says she had to stay ahead of the storm so supplies from the grocery store are a must.

“Oh I think it’s very important to prepare and get ready for the storm,” McCann said.

McCann is not the only one, workers at Karns with busy hands can be found restocking shelves and much more for a busy weekend.

Vice President of Sales and Marketing Andrea Karns says they will be open but may have to revisit the drawing board.

“Our hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., we will re-evaluate that to see what time the snow is going to hit, what we’re going to see, how much accumulation we are anticipating,” Karns said.

Staff says products like eggs and milk are in high demand but grabbing certain items can be a challenge for shoppers while dealing with inflation as the snow comes our way.

“The last two years has been challenging snowstorms amplify that, so folks are just making sure shopping their lists and taking a look at the weekly ads for saving opportunities to say what can I buy what’s on sale,” Karns said.

Yet it’s not just the grocery stores preparing for a busy and snowy weekend, many shoppers were also found at the Ace Hardware store grabbing snowblowers and other tools.

“I just think that if people are uncomfortable driving in it they should stay off the roads,” McCann said.

