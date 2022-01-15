ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Nutty High-Fiber Breakfast Cereals

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weetabix Oatibix Flakes Nutty Crunch cereal is being launched by the brand in the UK as a new breakfast product for consumers seeking out a satisfying option to enjoy that's both flavorful and functional. The cereal...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

General Mills Just Combined These Beloved Breakfast Cereals

With the recent comeback of several of its all-time '90s favorites like Dunkaroos and Cocoa Puffs, General Mills has really been on a winning streak of appealing to our collective childhood memories as of late. Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cookie Crisp are also some fan favorites that all contain some universal nostalgia (via Refinery29) that we can still find on shelves.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Adult-Targeted Energy Drinks

Energy drinks are often targeted towards a younger consumer demographic but are increasing in popularity amongst adults, which is seeing now options like the Lucozade Alert Original being launched. The energy drink is characterized by its non-HFSS (high in fat, sugar or salt) certified recipe that is also low in calories to make it suitable for those looking to boost their energy through the day. The product will be arriving on store shelves starting next month in 500ml standard cans and price-marked cans.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cereal#Shopper Marketing#Food Drink#Weetabix Gareth Turner#Oatibix#Hfss
theimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Reese’s Puffs Cluster Crunch Cereal

Hmm. Where do I start? I want to be excited about a new Reese’s Puffs cereal, especially one that switches up the shape and doesn’t just supersize it for reasons I don’t fully understand (Big Puffs) or have box art featuring a musician I’ve only vaguely heard of (no offense, Lil Yachty, that remote control cereal boat was pretty cool). I like when the spheres are seasonally swapped for bunny and bat shapes. Those both take a classically good cereal like Puffs and change it up in a fun way.
FOOD & DRINKS
healththoroughfare.com

High-Protein Breakfasts That Will Keep You Optimal All Day

There are many benefits of eating breakfast, including helping you lose weight. The key to a healthy, protein-rich breakfast is variety. The more choices you have in the morning, the more likely you are to find something healthy and satisfying to eat. One day, for example, you may want a whole-grain bagel with peanut butter; another day, an egg white and cheese omelet; or even a fiber-rich muffin.
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

Nutty Tofu Bowls

Tofu is a tasty and high-protein topping for this vegetarian rice bowl. And the crispier the tofu, the better. The key is to press your tofu gently but confidently with a clean dish towel to remove excess moisture. If you have time, place a heavy skillet on top of the towel-wrapped tofu block for up to 30 minutes to squeeze out even more water. Then, a coating of cornstarch and a drizzle of oil before roasting the tofu at a high temperature ensures maximum crispiness. After roasting, coat your crispy tofu in a quick but rich sauce made with peanut butter, soy sauce, and a touch of fiery fresh ginger. Everything gets piled onto bright and fluffy lime-spiked rice with a finishing touch of spicy marinated cucumbers that make each bowl sing.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
indianapublicmedia.org

The indigestible goodness of fiber

D: Today's Moment of Science is coming to you from our local grocery store. Y: What better place to learn about food science and do the weekly shopping at the same time?. D: Here we are at the cereal aisle . . . oh good, they have my favorite. Y:...
HEALTH
EatingWell

ThePrep: The Best 15-Minute High-Fiber Dinners, According to a Dietitian

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. Fiber—it's probably the best thing that ever existed. Well, maybe second best, after coffee! Among its many benefits, it keeps you feeling full and satisfied after a meal, your gut happy and healthy, your blood sugars balanced and it helps protect your heart. Pretty great, right? As a registered dietitian, I always say if you're trying to improve your health in any way, eating more fiber is the way to do it. In this week's dinner plan, we combine the health benefits of fiber with quick-cooking ingredients to create easy, delicious dinners ready in just 15 minutes.
RECIPES
bestproducts.com

The New Froot Loops Sweethearts Cereal Guarantees a Heart-Filled Breakfast This Valentine’s Day

Bring on the hearts, pink and red, and festive treats, because Valentine’s Day is around the corner! Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or somewhere in the middle, everyone can appreciate the limited-edition offerings that hit the grocery store this time of year. Take a peek at the cereal aisle next time, because Kellogg’s is introducing the new Froot Loops Sweethearts.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Little Mrs. FGG: Give your family cook a break with a breakfast cereal bar

This year, FGG and I decided that, instead of making a traditional Christmas morning breakfast (tater tot egg casserole from Pinterest and bacon), we were going to temporarily pause our low-carb diet and indulge in breakfast cereals from our childhood. Our logic surrounding this decision was: 1. It’s one day a year to eat whatever we want, so it’s not going to ruin our (strictly low carb) diet, and 2. I tend to spend so much time cooking every holiday that I tend to get stuck in the kitchen rather than enjoying the family, and: 3. It’s 2021, and there are no rules anymore. Why not make our own traditions?
RECIPES
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Caffeinated Cereal Is No Java Jive

Timothy Kieborz talks really fast. Perhaps because he’s been eating Espress-Os, the caffeine-infused breakfast cereal he invented a few years back. “I wanted something that was dark-coffee based and gave you the good flavor of coffee but also the morning satisfaction of cereal,” he says, quickly and rather breathlessly. “And it had to be in the shape of an O.”
PHOENIX, AZ
theimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Plentifull Peanut Butter Cereal

Plentifull Peanut Butter Cereal looks like it’s for grown-ups. No puffs. No rings. No marshmallows. No cartoon mascots. No toys. No puzzles on the back of the box. But its name does have a misspelling that’s the equivalent of replacing plural S’s with a Z or chopping off the E in the word “extreme” that you might find on products meant for younger palates.
FOOD & DRINKS
wjon.com

Pancake Breakfast

Knights of Columbus Council 12519 of Duelm, will be sponsoring a pancake breakfast, Sunday Jan. 23rd, from 8:30 am till noon at the St Lawrence Parish Hall in Duelm. The breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, caramel rolls, fruit & beverage. Cost is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for ages 6-12, 5 and under are free.
FOOD & DRINKS
travelportland.com

Breakfast & Brunch

Officially, Portland boasts only two major league sports: soccer and basketball. But any resident will tell you there’s a third game in town — brunch. Faithful believers queue up for tables in waits so epic they’ve been fodder for the hit IFC show Portlandia. For a morning meal worth the wait, try one of these favorite spots:
PORTLAND, OR
TrendHunter.com

Light Ice Cream Pints

The newest light ice cream pints from N!CK'S were created to help people stick to their resolutions as they head into a fresh new year and continue to create lasting changes in their lives. There are six new flavors to choose from, including: Rocky Fjord, Campfire S'mörgs, Hazelnöt Kräm, Raspbär Swirl, Strawbär Cheesecake and Swedish Munchies.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Revolutionary Plant-Based Milks

Many consumers are hesitant to make the switch to plant-based milk, however, the newly launched Silk Nextmilk bridges this gap with its revolutionary formula. The beverage mimics the taste and texture of traditional dairy and is an excellent source of six key nutrients found in dairy, including calcium, vitamin D, vitamin A, B12, riboflavin, and phosphorus. Moreover, Silk Nextmilk is lactose-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and has 30% fewer calories than dairy milk.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy