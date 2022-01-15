Indulgently Oversized Chocolates

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are few pieces of clothing with as much staying power as the flannel. Through multiple generations’ worth of trends and fads, the flannel has stood strong as a timeless and essential part of any well-rounded autumn wardrobe. In recent years, oversized flannels have seen an uptick in popularity for their relaxed, casual aesthetic and coziness. There’s a ton of fantastic flannels to check out, but the best one is Dickies’ Women’s Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt. This 100% cotton flannel manages to be soft enough to wear without an undershirt and thick enough to keep you warm throughout the fall months.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO