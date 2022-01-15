Foothills church delivers hundreds of socks to school

Foothills Christian Center said it recently donated more than 600 pairs of socks to children at Dobbins Elementary School. Courtesy photo

Foothills Christian Center said it donated more than 600 pairs of socks recently to students at Dobbins Elementary School in Dobbins.

The school, which has about 40 students, had so many socks donated that Kimbra Cardoza, librarian at Dobbins Elementary School, suggested extras be donated to students at the Yuba/Sutter school in Challenge, which has about 140 students.

“A lot of children will be blessed by this,” said Cardoza in a news release from the church.

Foothills Christian Center said BOMBAS Manufacture donated many of the socks and that Scott and Janet Downing of Rural Compassion helped deliver the donated items.

The idea behind the sock drive came from Pastor John McDaniel.

“One Sunday morning, while I was walking the church parking lot praying, I was watching some children playing across the street from the church,” McDaniel said in the release. “I noticed they had no socks on their feet, and it was cold outside. It broke my heart. As the Pastor, I said, ‘Lord, we need to meet this need.’ After sharing my vision on that Sunday morning to the church family, the socks began to come in. And after a phone call to Rural Compassion, who also donated socks, we had over 600 pairs of socks to bless the community with. Foothills Christian Center is called to be a light. Our prayer is to be the brightest light we can. With Jesus’s help, we will.”

Foothills Christian Center holds a service each Sunday at 11 a.m. It is located at 10386 Old Dobbins Rd. in Dobbins.