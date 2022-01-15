ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Amber Alert issued for abducted Durham 9-year-old

 4 days ago
An Amber Alert has been issued in North Carolina for abducted 9-year-old Andrake Zachariah Paulk. Andrake Paulk is a black male, approximately 4 feet...

Police charge North Carolina man in mother's shooting death

CONCORD, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of fatally shooting his mother and trying to leave the scene, police said. Concord police officers arrived at a home at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday to assist Cabarrus County paramedics who had been called for a medical-related incident, according to a news release.
CONCORD, NC
After 1 month missing, Smithfield mother says 15-year-old daughter has been located

Smithfield, N.C. — A Smithfield mother says her 15-year-old, who was missing for the last month, has been located in Georgia. Police had been trying to track down Isabella Matthews and 23-year-old Andrew Jackson, the man she's believed to be with. On Wednesday, morning, Isabella was found safe, and Jackson was being held at a police station in Americus, Ga., police said.
SMITHFIELD, NC
One killed in crash on I-85 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in Durham on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near East Club Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Durham police did not say if anyone else was injured in the crash. More from WRAL. Mega Millions Drawing. The road...
DURHAM, NC
Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas prosecutor said Tuesday that he won't file criminal charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes following an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. Sedgwick County District Attorney...
WICHITA, KS
TSA seizes 254 firearms at North Carolina airports in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Transportation Security Administration officers seized 106 guns at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2021, nearly double the number they seized at the airport in the previous year, a news release said. Another 100 firearms were taken at the security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, three times...
CHARLOTTE, NC
