ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford police issue warning after recovering highly potent fentanyl

By Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2Miw_0dmNMIGz00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department issued a warning Friday night after recently recovering highly potent fentanyl.

According to police, the fentanyl was packed for street level sales. Police said the recovered fentanyl was forensically tested and found to be “approximately 50 times more potent than what has regularly been found and tested in New England regions.”

The strength and potency of this substance can be deadly to anyone who comes into contact with it, police said, including absorption through the skin.

Hartford police could not say whether this is connected to the fentanyl found at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy, where a 13-year-old student overdosed Thursday. Officials said Friday that student remains in grave condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Man charged with murder in July 2021 shooting death of Hartford man

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a Hartford man in July 2021. An arrest warrant was issued for Gregory Hopkins, 34, charging him with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. The U.S. Marshals and Hartford Police found Hopkins in Manchester Friday and took him […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police investigate assault with firearm, one man injured

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is currently investigating an incident Sunday night where one man was injured. Police responded to the 1000th block of Broad Street just after 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired. According to officials, one man with multiple gunshot wounds was located between State and Broad Streets. The […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fentanyl#Weather#New England#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

DEEP needs your help to investigate the shooting of a red-tailed hawk in Oxford

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is looking for the public’s help investigating the shooting of a red-tailed hawk. In late December, the bird was found impaled with an arrow in the vicinity of Thorson Rd. and North Mark Dr. in Oxford. The hawk was successfully captured and […]
OXFORD, CT
WTNH

2 dead in wrong-way crash on I-95 north in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people have died following a two-car crash on I-95 northbound in Guilford on Sunday night. Police said around 10:45 p.m. a car was traveling north on I-95 in Guilford near exits 56 and 57. A second car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, the wrong way on the highway, […]
GUILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTNH

I-95 southbound off-ramp in Stratford closed due to flooding

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An off-ramp on I-95 southbound in Stratford is closed due to flooding on Monday morning. Connecticut State Police said the Exit 30 off-ramp is closed. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes. Drivers should also avoid driving through flooded waters. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy