Metro police investigating Antioch Pike shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has opened an investigation after a shooting left a man dead Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Antioch Pike.

Metro police said 30-year-old Danny Dixon was sitting behind the wheel of a parked car outside the Stay Lodge motel when a man approached the vehicle.

According to Metro Police, the two exchanged brief words before the man shot Dixon in the leg, striking an artery.

Police said that’s when Dixon began driving away and fired back with his own gun. Officers said he made it to a nearby convenience market and the police were called.

The man who shot Dixon fled the motel in a vehicle. No suspects are in custody at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

