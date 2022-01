LA PLATA, Md. - The Charles County Detention Center (CCDC), in coordination with the Charles County Health Department and Prime Care Medical–the CCDC’s on-site medical provider¬–is currently addressing Covid-19 cases inside the detention center. None of the exposures have required hospitalization and resulted in cold-like symptoms. The situation was immediately and effectively managed following the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, which mitigated the spread of the virus within the facility to inmates and staff members.

LA PLATA, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO